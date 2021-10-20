DOH: 85 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported 85 cases of COVID-19 and five death for Cumberland County Wednesday.

The county has now reported 38 deaths in October, the highest total since 113 in January. The county totaled 21 deaths in September.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 119 in Wednesday's report, up five from Tuesday. There are 23 adults in intensive care (up one from Tuesday) and 17 on ventilators (up two from Tuesday). Five adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 37 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Tuesday's report included 232 test results, with 32 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (147) and confirmed positive tests (53), the county saw 26.5% of its tests come back positive.

The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 98.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 565.58.

The southcentral region reported 664 cases and 28 new deaths Wednesday, with 191 cases in York County, 86 in Dauphin County and 56 in Blair County.

Franklin County reports 84 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (down nine from Tuesday), with five of 29 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 13 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 13 adults in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 114 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (down 11 from Tuesday), with 31 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 72 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 30 adults in intensive care and 15 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the seventh week of the school year, the department reported another 118 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 5-12, a decrease of 58 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,070.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the third week in a row with 6,433 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 48,617.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity decrease to 11.5% for the week of Oct. 8-14, down from 13.0% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 198.1, down from 264.8 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 8-14 at 4.7% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 93.2.

Penn State Health update (Oct. 18)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 122 total cases (118 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 23 are fully vaccinated (18.8%) with one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 76 are nonvaccinated (62.2%) with 28 adults in an ICU and 11 adults on a ventilator, and 23 are unknown status patients. All four children hospitalized are unvaccinated, with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 26 COVID patients. Nine are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 17 unvaccinated adults (three in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients. Seven are not fully vaccinated (one in an ICU) and three are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 61.7% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 71.2% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 20):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 51 new cases; 12,934 total cases (10,623 confirmed, 2,311 probable); 43,697 negatives; 217 deaths (+2); 49.2% of county population vaccinated

51 new cases; 12,934 total cases (10,623 confirmed, 2,311 probable); 43,697 negatives; 217 deaths (+2); 49.2% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 28 new cases; 6,595 total cases (4,468 confirmed, 2,127 probable); 12,309 negatives; 162 deaths (+1); 34.2% of county population vaccinated

28 new cases; 6,595 total cases (4,468 confirmed, 2,127 probable); 12,309 negatives; 162 deaths (+1); 34.2% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 56 new cases; 16,806 total cases (13,241 confirmed, 3,565 probable); 46,657 negatives; 373 deaths (+1); 45.7% of county population vaccinated

56 new cases; 16,806 total cases (13,241 confirmed, 3,565 probable); 46,657 negatives; 373 deaths (+1); 45.7% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 85 new cases; 27,484 total cases (21,600 confirmed, 5,884 probable); 100,166 negatives; 605 deaths (+5); 61.7% of county population vaccinated

85 new cases; 27,484 total cases (21,600 confirmed, 5,884 probable); 100,166 negatives; 605 deaths (+5); 61.7% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 86 new cases; 34,038 total cases (29,237 confirmed, 4,801 probable); 126,551 negatives; 629 deaths (+4); 57.7% of county population vaccinated

86 new cases; 34,038 total cases (29,237 confirmed, 4,801 probable); 126,551 negatives; 629 deaths (+4); 57.7% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 44 new cases; 21,328 total cases (17,487 confirmed, 3,841 probable); 63,823 negatives; 444 deaths (+6); 44.7% of county population vaccinated

44 new cases; 21,328 total cases (17,487 confirmed, 3,841 probable); 63,823 negatives; 444 deaths (+6); 44.7% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 18 new cases; 2,168 total cases (1,080 confirmed, 1,088 probable); 4,920 negatives; 28 deaths (+1); 30.3% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 2,168 total cases (1,080 confirmed, 1,088 probable); 4,920 negatives; 28 deaths (+1); 30.3% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 11 new cases; 6,697 total cases (5,525 confirmed, 1,172 probable); 20,045 negatives; 153 deaths (+1); 46% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 6,697 total cases (5,525 confirmed, 1,172 probable); 20,045 negatives; 153 deaths (+1); 46% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 12 new cases; 2,815 total cases (2,556 confirmed, 259 probable); 6,558 negatives; 115 deaths (+1); 39.3% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 2,815 total cases (2,556 confirmed, 259 probable); 6,558 negatives; 115 deaths (+1); 39.3% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 39 new cases; 20,196 total cases (17,283 confirmed, 2,913 probable); 62,312 negatives; 324 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated

39 new cases; 20,196 total cases (17,283 confirmed, 2,913 probable); 62,312 negatives; 324 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 32 new cases; 7,022 total cases (6,634 confirmed, 388 probable); 17,378 negatives; 191 deaths (+1); 48% of county population vaccinated

32 new cases; 7,022 total cases (6,634 confirmed, 388 probable); 17,378 negatives; 191 deaths (+1); 48% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 11 new cases; 5,167 total cases (3,986 confirmed, 1,181 probable); 13,051 negatives; 117 deaths (+1); 46.1% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 5,167 total cases (3,986 confirmed, 1,181 probable); 13,051 negatives; 117 deaths (+1); 46.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 191 new cases; 60,631 total cases (49,408 confirmed; 11,223 probable); 191,938 negatives; 949 deaths (+4); 54.3% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 20):

17013: 3,334 positives, 15,403 negatives - +40 since Oct. 15

17015: 1,976 positives, 7,568 negatives - +24 since Oct. 15

17050: 3,149 positives, 15,800 negatives - +51 since Oct. 15

17055: 3,529 positives, 18,037 negatives - +50 since Oct. 15

17011: 3,263 positives, 15,122 negatives - +31 since Oct. 15

17007: 474 positives, 1,925 negatives - +5 since Oct. 15

17065: 342 positives, 1,342 negatives - +3 since Oct. 15

17324: 367 positives, 1,399 negatives - +2 since Oct. 15

17241: 887 positives, 3,395 negatives - +5 since Oct. 15

17257: 2,288 positives, 7,675 negatives - +26 since Oct. 15

17240: 215 positives, 685 negatives - +3 since Oct. 15

17025: 1,506 positives, 6,108 negatives - +24 since Oct. 15

17070: 1,402 positives, 5,822 negatives - +28 since Oct. 15

17043: 483 positives, 2,208 negatives - +8 since Oct. 15

17019: 1,642 positives, 5,968 negatives - +26 since Oct. 15

17266: 26 positives, 135 negatives - +0 since Oct. 15

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 18)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 21 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 21 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 15. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 11 new cases since Oct. 11; 141 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 11 new cases since Oct. 11; 141 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 14; 54 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 14; 54 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Oct. 14; 167 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Oct. 14; 167 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 9 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 16.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 9 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 16. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 3 new cases since Oct. 13; 136 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 3 new cases since Oct. 13; 136 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.) South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Oct. 12; 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Oct. 12; 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 45 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 14.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 45 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 14. Dickinson College : 2 student cases and no employee cases since Oct. 14; 29 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 student cases and no employee cases since Oct. 14; 29 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : no new student cases since Oct. 14; 46 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: no new student cases since Oct. 14; 46 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 10 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Oct. 14; 144 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (9.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 195.6 (220.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 16.2% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 229.1 (262.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 11.5% last 7 days (13.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 198.1 (264.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (13.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 230.7 (302.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 13.4% last 7 days (18.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 167.1 (274.1 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (14.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 234.8 (285.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 18.6% last 7 days (19.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 235.6 (276.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 16.3% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 284.2 (298.6 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.