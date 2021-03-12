DOH: 85 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Friday's report

The state Department of Health reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths for Cumberland County in Friday's data release.

That's the highest single-day case total in the county since Feb. 18, discounting the Feb. 27 total (393 cases) linked directly to an outbreak of cases at SCI Camp Hill prison.

Cumberland County did show two positive rate adjustments in the DOH's weekly update Friday of it COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard for the week of March 5-11.

The county's percent positivity for the week dropped to 4.8%, the first time the rate has dropped below 5% since the week ending Oct. 22. The county's incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 93.9, the first time that rate has dropped below 100 since the week ending Nov. 5.

Friday's report included 243 total test results, with 33 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (158) and confirmed positive tests (52), the county saw about 25% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 47.71. The seven-day rate is now fully removed from the Feb. 27 single-day spike in cases (393 cases for the county on Feb. 27) due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at SCI Camp Hill prison.