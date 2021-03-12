DOH: 85 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Friday's report

The state Department of Health reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths for Cumberland County in Friday's data release.
That's the highest single-day case total in the county since Feb. 18, discounting the Feb. 27 total (393 cases) linked directly to an outbreak of cases at SCI Camp Hill prison.
Cumberland County did show two positive rate adjustments in the DOH's weekly update Friday of it COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard for the week of March 5-11.
The county's percent positivity for the week dropped to 4.8%, the first time the rate has dropped below 5% since the week ending Oct. 22. The county's incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 93.9, the first time that rate has dropped below 100 since the week ending Nov. 5.
Coronavirus - 1 Year Later: Delay in COVID cases in US, light-speed medical knowledge helped Midstate hospitals treat patients
Friday's report included 243 total test results, with 33 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (158) and confirmed positive tests (52), the county saw about 25% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 47.71. The seven-day rate is now fully removed from the Feb. 27 single-day spike in cases (393 cases for the county on Feb. 27) due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at SCI Camp Hill prison.
Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 387.58, still influenced by the Feb. 27 case total.
According to the Department of Corrections dashboard as of Thursday, SCI Camp Hill had 192 active cases of the virus (down from 381 on Monday) — 163 from inmates and 29 from employees — with five deaths. The Department of Corrections showed in January a total population of 2,165 at the prison, which serves as the diagnostic and classification center for all male inmates entering the state prison system.
As of Friday's data, the Health Department says 19,322 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 16,141 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Friday, York County had 142 new cases, Dauphin County 93 new cases and Franklin County 42 new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 12):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 37 new cases; 7,564 total cases (6,456 confirmed, 1,108 probable); 31,356 negatives; 155 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 12 new cases; 3,868 total cases (2,812 confirmed, 1,056 probable); 8,999 negatives; 129 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 18 new cases; 10,786 total cases (8,775 confirmed, 2,011 probable); 35,193 negatives; 305 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 85 new cases; 17,068 total cases (14,042 confirmed, 3,026 probable); 70,506 negatives; 486 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 93 new cases; 21,263 total cases (18,975 confirmed, 2,288 probable); 90,684 negatives; 504 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 42 new cases; 12,837 total cases (11,074 confirmed, 1,763 probable); 44,978 negatives; 331 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 1,153 total cases (660 confirmed, 493 probable); 3,424 negatives; 14 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 9 new cases; 4,432 total cases (3,738 confirmed, 694 probable); 13,683 negatives; 126 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 5 new case; 1,853 total cases (1,673 confirmed, 180 probable); 4,655 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 38 new cases; 13,159 total cases (11,541 confirmed, 1,618 probable); 44,450 negatives; 261 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 5 new cases; 4,657 total cases (4,423 confirmed, 234 probable); 12,838 negatives; 172 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 7 new cases; 2,988 total cases (2,435 confirmed, 553 probable); 9,460 negatives; 86 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 142 new cases; 36,923 total cases (30,840 confirmed, 6,083 probable); 133,825 negatives; 741 deaths (+3)
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 12):
- 17013: 2,043 positives, 10,612 negatives - +25 since March 6
- 17015: 1,300 positives, 5,376 negatives - +14 since March 6
- 17050: 2,047 positives, 10,493 negatives - +33 since March 6
- 17055: 2,339 positives, 13,146 negatives - +30 since March 6
- 17011: 2,291 positives, 11,072 negatives - +23 since March 6
- 17007: 326 positives, 1,298 negatives - +6 since March 6
- 17065: 215 positives, 933 negatives - +4 since March 6
- 17324: 203 positives, 1,001 negatives - +4 since March 6
- 17241: 523 positives, 2,605 negatives - +8 since March 6
- 17257: 1,537 positives, 5,176 negatives - +5 since March 6
- 17240: 136 positives, 482 negatives - +2 since March 6
- 17025: 915 positives, 4,187 negatives - +16 since March 6
- 17070: 892 positives, 4,127 negatives - +12 since March 6
- 17043: 311 positives, 1,546 negatives - +15 since March 6
- 17019: 974 positives, 4,287 negatives - +11 since March 6
- 17266: 18 positives, 94 negatives - +0 since March 6
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (March 5-March 11):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (5.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.5 (105.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 129.1 (101.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 93.9 (213.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.6 (112.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (5.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 92.2 (81.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 107.2 (99.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.4 (80.0 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (7.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 105.3 (103.8 previous 7 days)
Photos: COVID-19 vaccine clinic in
South Middleton Township
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.