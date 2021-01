DOH: 85 and 88 COVID-19 case totals for Cumberland County in Monday's two-day report

The state Department of Health on Monday reported back-to-back days of double-digit COVID-19 case counts for Cumberland County.

The department does not release data on Sundays, so Monday's report includes data released for Sunday and Monday.

Sunday, Cumberland County reported 88 new cases and one death. That report included 388 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (300) and confirmed positive tests (90) Sunday, the county saw about 23% of its tests come back positive.

Monday, Cumberland County reported 85 cases and seven deaths. That report included 209 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (124) and confirmed positive tests (77) Monday, the county saw about 38% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 103.29, which is the county's lowest rate since Nov. 20, and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 769.23.

There were 113 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report (down seven from Sunday), with 22 in intensive care units, and 21 on ventilators. The county's 14-day average for hospitalizations has been dropping for two-weeks. The all-time high was 168.7 on Jan. 2.