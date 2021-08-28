DOH: 83 new COVID-19 cases and 2 additional deaths for Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths for Cumberland County Saturday.

The county has 13 deaths reported for the month of August after reporting three in July and two in June. The county reported 13 deaths in May.

Saturday's report included 356 total test results, with 21 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (273) and confirmed positive tests (62), the county saw 18.5% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 63.43, the highest rate since April 19. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 299.96, the highest rate since April 30.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 52 in Saturday's report, an increase of four from Friday, with 18 in intensive care (an increase of one) and seven on ventilators (an increase of one).

Cumberland County showed an increase in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 9.1% for the week of Aug. 20-26, up from 7.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 107.7, up from 87.2 the previous week.