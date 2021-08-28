DOH: 83 new COVID-19 cases and 2 additional deaths for Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths for Cumberland County Saturday.
The county has 13 deaths reported for the month of August after reporting three in July and two in June. The county reported 13 deaths in May.
Saturday's report included 356 total test results, with 21 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (273) and confirmed positive tests (62), the county saw 18.5% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 63.43, the highest rate since April 19. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 299.96, the highest rate since April 30.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 52 in Saturday's report, an increase of four from Friday, with 18 in intensive care (an increase of one) and seven on ventilators (an increase of one).
Cumberland County showed an increase in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 9.1% for the week of Aug. 20-26, up from 7.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 107.7, up from 87.2 the previous week.
The southcentral region reported 608 cases Saturday, the second straight day of more than 600 cases for the region, with four additional deaths. York County reported 142 cases, Dauphin County 91, Franklin County 67, Lebanon County 51, and Adams County 50.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the region. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says 56.3% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 65% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 99.1% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the one-week period ending Aug. 21, marking an increase from the 98.6% estimated for the week ending Aug. 14.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 99% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 98.3% for the one-week period ending Aug. 14.
In Pennsylvania, the delta variant accounted for 92.5% of cases through July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 28):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 50 new cases; 10,473 total cases (8,627 confirmed, 1,846 probable); 40,581 negatives; 191 deaths; 45% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 24 new cases; 4,985 total cases (3,441 confirmed, 1,544 probable); 10,984 negatives; 144 deaths; 31.5% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 38 new cases; 13,983 total cases (10,945 confirmed, 3,038 probable); 42,636 negatives; 346 deaths; 42.9% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 83 new cases; 22,138 total cases (17,720 confirmed, 4,418 probable); 90,279 negatives; 542 deaths (+2); 56.5% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 91 new cases; 28,116 total cases (24,313 confirmed, 3,803 probable); 116,738 negatives; 576 deaths (+1); 52.9% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 67 new cases; 16,552 total cases (14,012 confirmed, 2,540 probable); 59,727 negatives; 380 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 1,467 total cases (814 confirmed, 653 probable); 4,463 negatives; 18 deaths; 27.3% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 18 new cases; 5,424 total cases (4,540 confirmed, 884 probable); 17,842 negatives; 137 deaths; 42.3% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 15 new cases; 2,277 total cases (2,042 confirmed, 235 probable); 5,932 negatives; 90 deaths; 35.9% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 51 new cases; 17,060 total cases (14,706 confirmed, 2,354 probable); 58,224 negatives; 302 deaths (+1); 45.8% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 12 new cases; 5,622 total cases (5,303 confirmed, 319 probable); 16,176 negatives; 183 deaths; 43.5% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 10 new cases; 4,092 total cases (3,184 confirmed, 908 probable); 11,852 negatives; 102 deaths; 41.8% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 142 new cases; 49,972 total cases (40,630 confirmed, 9,342 probable); 175,342 negatives; 848 deaths; 49.7% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 28):
- 17013: 2,658 positives, 13,694 negatives - +40 since Aug. 23
- 17015: 1,616 positives, 6,821 negatives - +25 since Aug. 23
- 17050: 2,604 positives, 14,010 negatives - +76 since Aug. 23
- 17055: 2,966 positives, 16,658 negatives - +37 since Aug. 23
- 17011: 2,782 positives, 13,665 negatives - +48 since Aug. 23
- 17007: 399 positives, 1,705 negatives - +4 since Aug. 23
- 17065: 269 positives, 1,215 negatives - +2 since Aug. 23
- 17324: 283 positives, 1,297 negatives - +23 since Aug. 23
- 17241: 700 positives, 3,157 negatives - +11 since Aug. 23
- 17257: 1,874 positives, 6,958 negatives - +32 since Aug. 23
- 17240: 168 positives, 621 negatives - +4 since Aug. 23
- 17025: 1,168 positives, 5,411 negatives - +18 since Aug. 23
- 17070: 1,140 positives, 5,271 negatives - +17 since Aug. 23
- 17043: 396 positives, 2,000 negatives - +4 since Aug. 16
- 17019: 1,315 positives, 5,399 negatives - +35 since Aug. 16
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 20 - Aug. 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 7.5% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.7 (99.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 151.4 (125.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 107.7 (87.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.0% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 124 (153.4 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 179.3 (125.8 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 114.3 (121.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.5% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 121.0 (88.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.3% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.1 (126 previous 7 days)