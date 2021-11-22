DOH: 82 new COVID-19 cases, 101 total hospitalizations reported for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 82 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County Monday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased to 101 in Monday's report, up eight from Sunday and 13 since Friday. The last time hospitalizations hit 100 cases or more in a single day was Oct. 30 (100 cases). The county's 14-day average for hospitalizations sits at 87.9. On Oct. 22 the county's 14-day average sat at 111.3.

There are 19 adults in intensive care (up four from Sunday) and 13 on ventilators (the same as Sunday). Seven adult ICU beds remain open of the 99 currently staffed across the county, and 36 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Monday's report included 180 test results for Cumberland County, with seven probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (98) and confirmed positive tests (75), the county saw 43.4% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 829 cases and one death Monday, with 250 cases and one death in York County, 127 cases in Blair County and 93 cases and in Lebanon County.

Franklin County reported 45 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (the same as Sunday), with four of 33 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 11 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 10 adults in intensive care and five on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 131 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (up one from Monday), with 25 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 64 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 31 adults in intensive care and 16 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 12th week of the school year, the department reported 136 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 10-16, an increase of 6 from the 130 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,628.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds again increased with 7,456 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 79,510.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 12.7% for the week of Nov. 12-18, up from 11% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 193, up from 160.2 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 12-18 at 4.3% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 86.4.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 19)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 94 total cases (93 adults, one pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals. Twenty-one are fully vaccinated (22.3%) with nine in an ICU and five on ventilators, 59 are nonvaccinated (62.7%) with 14 adults in an ICU and 8 adults on a ventilator, and 14 are unknown status patients. One unvaccinated child is hospitalized and in an ICU.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 25 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 18 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has two COVID patients. Two are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU, no one on a ventilator).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 64.3% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 74.2% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 22):

28 new cases; 14,365 total cases (11,644 confirmed, 2,721 probable); 44,752 negatives; 241 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 19 new cases; 7,558 total cases (5,135 confirmed, 2,423 probable); 12,810 negatives; 187 deaths; 35.5% of county population vaccinated

127 new cases; 20,045 total cases (15,810 confirmed, 4,235 probable); 47,979 negatives; 421 deaths; 47% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 82 new cases; 30,639 total cases (23,741 confirmed, 6,898 probable); 104,463 negatives; 646 deaths; 64.3% of county population vaccinated

82 new cases; 37,356 total cases (31,791 confirmed, 5,565 probable); 130,905 negatives; 684 deaths; 59.9% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 49 new cases; 23,411 total cases (18,807 confirmed, 4,604 probable); 65,147 negatives; 482 deaths; 46.9% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 2,548 total cases (1,252 confirmed, 1,296 probable); 5,083 negatives; 38 deaths; 32.3% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 19 new cases; 7,410 total cases (6,041 confirmed, 1,369 probable); 21,182 negatives; 175 deaths; 48% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 3,203 total cases (2,919 confirmed, 284 probable); 6,817 negatives; 122 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 93 new cases; 22,352 total cases (19,077 confirmed, 3,275 probable); 64,154 negatives; 352 deaths; 52% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 7,935 total cases (7,491 confirmed, 444 probable); 17,886 negatives; 220 deaths; 50.1% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 27 new cases; 5,748 total cases (4,438 confirmed, 1,310 probable); 13,701 negatives; 131 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 22):

17013: 3,642 positives, 16,157 negatives - +44 since Nov. 19

17015: 2,166 positives, 7,927 negatives - +20 since Nov. 19

17050: 3,447 positives, 16,666 negatives - +32 since Nov. 19

17055: 3,873 positives, 18,755 negatives - +39 since Nov. 19

17011: 3,604 positives, 15,466 negatives - +25 since Nov. 19

17007: 528 positives, 2,054 negatives - +10 since Nov. 19

17065: 378 positives, 1,397 negatives - +9 since Nov. 19

17324: 421 positives, 1,430 negatives - +6 since Nov. 19

17241: 975 positives, 3,494 negatives - +11 since Nov. 19

17257: 2,454 positives, 7,881 negatives - +22 since Nov. 19

17240: 245 positives, 711 negatives - +4 since Nov. 19

17025: 1,643 positives, 6,393 negatives - +16 since Nov. 19

17070: 1,553 positives, 6,051 negatives - +12 since Nov. 19

17043: 533 positives, 2,306 negatives - +7 since Nov. 19

17019: 1,894 positives, 6,113 negatives - +34 since Nov. 19

17266: 32 positives, 137 negatives - +1 since Nov. 19

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and one employee cases since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 new student cases and one employee cases since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 4 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 12; 174 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Nov. 15.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 231.7 (196.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.1% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 199 (195.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 193 (160.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 191.9 (165.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (12.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 198 (154.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 16.4% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 284.2 (246.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 18.5% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 220.4 (170.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 266.3 (262.3 previous 7 days)

