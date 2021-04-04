DOH: 82 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that there were 82 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County.

That's only the third time the county has topped 80 new cases in a day since March 1, though Saturday's report did include a higher-than-normal total test results number for the county with 512 results posted. The county typically features a range of 150 to 350 test results on a given day in the past month.

Saturday's report included 512 total test results, with 18 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (430) and confirmed positive tests (64), the county saw about 12.9% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 56.57 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 277.07.

On the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, Cumberland County showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of March 26-April 2. The county's percent positivity jumped to 6.4% for the week (up from 4.4%) and its incidence rate rose to 114.9 (up from 94.3, the second straight week with an increase).

The state as whole saw its percent positivity increase to 9.4% (up from 7.7%) and incidence rate increase to 169.9 (up from 143.9).