 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DOH: 81% of nursing home residents, 57% of staff vaccinated
0 Comments
top story

DOH: 81% of nursing home residents, 57% of staff vaccinated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alison Beam

Alison Beam is the acting secretary for the state Department of Health.

 courtesy of PACast

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday that the most recent and newly reported data on vaccinations at nursing homes shows that 81% of residents and 57% of staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The data was posted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and reflects the residents and staff vaccinated against the disease, as of the week ending on June 6.

The department notes that because skilled nursing facilities were not required to report resident and staff vaccinations until June 13, the data does not yet encompass all facilities who have reported into the CMS' system.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

However, upon preliminary review, the department said more than 90% of the state's nursing homes have reported the newly required weekly resident and staff vaccination status data into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Healthcare Safety Network system.

“While continuing to provide quality care for residents at their facilities, SNFs have stepped up to supply this critical information in a timely manner,” Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said. “It’s clear, based on the responses to the new national weekly survey, that Pennsylvania’s skilled nursing facilities are taking the ongoing vaccination of new residents and staff seriously.”

CMS data will be reported and posted weekly for nursing facilities across the country. The Department of Health's webpage on vaccine data and long-term care facilities will link to the nursing home data.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish zoo welcomes second bongo antelope this year

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for June 20
Police Log

Sentinel police log for June 20

Today's Sentinel police log includes an incident involving juveniles at Newville park, an apartment search that resulted in drug and firearm charges, and a vehicle theft investigation in Lower Allen.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News