DOH: 81% of nursing home residents, 57% of staff vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday that the most recent and newly reported data on vaccinations at nursing homes shows that 81% of residents and 57% of staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The data was posted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and reflects the residents and staff vaccinated against the disease, as of the week ending on June 6.

The department notes that because skilled nursing facilities were not required to report resident and staff vaccinations until June 13, the data does not yet encompass all facilities who have reported into the CMS' system.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, upon preliminary review, the department said more than 90% of the state's nursing homes have reported the newly required weekly resident and staff vaccination status data into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Healthcare Safety Network system.

“While continuing to provide quality care for residents at their facilities, SNFs have stepped up to supply this critical information in a timely manner,” Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said. “It’s clear, based on the responses to the new national weekly survey, that Pennsylvania’s skilled nursing facilities are taking the ongoing vaccination of new residents and staff seriously.”