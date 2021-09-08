DOH: 81 new COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Wednesday

Case data available from the Centers for Disease Control shows that there were 17 cases of COVID-19 in children under 17 years of age in Cumberland County in August 2020. Another 40 cases were reported in September 2020.

Cases among school-aged children in the county, according to CDC data, reached a high of 383 cases in December 2020. In total, 1,796 of the total 2,009 cases of COVID-19 reported among children in the CDC data through Aug. 24 came during the 2020-2021 school year.

Also since Aug. 16, 32 children aged four and younger have contracted the disease. Twenty of those cases came during the week of Aug. 26 through Sept. 1.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Montgomery and Chester counties. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.