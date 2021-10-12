DOH: 81 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 81 cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths for Cumberland County Tuesday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 107 in Tuesday's report, five more than Monday. There are 20 adults in intensive care (the same as Monday) and 15 on ventilators (one fewer than Monday). Eight adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 37 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.
Tuesday's report included 195 test results, with 28 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (114) and confirmed positive tests (53), the county saw 31.7% of its tests come back positive.
The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 101.57. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 629.91.
The southcentral region reported 772 cases and 24 additional deaths Tuesday, with 214 cases in York County, 95 cases in Franklin County and 87 cases in Dauphin County.
Franklin County reports 95 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (12 more than Monday), with three of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 19 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 17 adults in intensive care and 14 on ventilators.
Dauphin County reports 129 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (up eight from Monday), with 28 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 75 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 32 adults in intensive care and 23 on ventilators.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the sixth week of the school year, the department reported another 176 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, a decrease of 14 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 949.
Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the second week in a row with 7,046 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 42,182.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 13.1% for the week of Oct. 1-7, up from 11.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 259.3, up from 241.1 the previous week.
Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the second lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 1-7 at 4.5% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 91.4.
Penn State Health update (Oct. 11)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Monday's update shows 118 total cases (110 adults, 8 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 25 are fully vaccinated (21.2%) with three in an ICU and one on a ventilator, 69 are nonvaccinated (58.5%) with 25 in an ICU and 13 on a ventilator, and 24 are unknown status patients. Five of the eight children hospitalized are unvaccinated (with three at unknown status), with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 25 COVID patients. Ten are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 15 unvaccinated (two in an ICU and two on a ventilator).
Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients. Eight are not fully vaccinated (three in an ICU) and two are fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 61% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 70.4% have been fully vaccinated.
The CDC did not update vaccination data over the holiday weekend.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 12):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 39 new cases; 12,544 total cases (10,313 confirmed, 2,231 probable); 43,446 negatives; 206 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 32 new cases; 6,374 total cases (4,347 confirmed, 2,027 probable); 12,176 negatives; 156 deaths (+1); 33.8% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 68 new cases; 16,261 total cases (12,825 confirmed, 3,436 probable); 46,256 negatives; 363 deaths (+3); 45.2% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 81 new cases; 26,666 total cases (21,057 confirmed, 5,609 probable); 98,983 negatives; 587 deaths (+5); 61% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 87 new cases; 33,178 total cases (28,518 confirmed, 4,660 probable); 125,175 negatives; 609 deaths (+5); 57% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 95 new cases; 20,785 total cases (17,183 confirmed, 3,602 probable); 63,427 negatives; 427 deaths (+1); 44% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 26 new cases; 2,078 total cases (1,051 confirmed, 1,027 probable); 4,900 negatives; 26 deaths; 29.7% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 30 new cases; 6,503 total cases (5,375 confirmed, 1,128 probable); 19,711 negatives; 150 deaths; 45.4% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 11 new cases; 2,737 total cases (2,486 confirmed, 251 probable); 6,463 negatives; 111 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 49 new cases; 19,786 total cases (16,956 confirmed, 2,830 probable); 61,774 negatives; 318 deaths (+1); 49.4% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 26 new cases; 6,753 total cases (6,376 confirmed, 377 probable); 17,227 negatives; 186 deaths; 47.3% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 14 new cases; 5,010 total cases (3,877 confirmed, 1,133 probable); 12,901 negatives; 113 deaths (+2); 45.6% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 214 new cases; 58,929 total cases (48,067 confirmed; 10,862 probable); 190,306 negatives; 927 deaths (+6); 53.7% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 11):
- 17013: 3,247 positives, 15,215 negatives - +50 since Oct. 8
- 17015: 1,933 positives, 7,502 negatives - +25 since Oct. 8
- 17050: 3,065 positives, 15,591 negatives - +33 since Oct. 8
- 17055: 3,428 positives, 17,859 negatives - +46 since Oct. 8
- 17011: 3,199 positives, 14,887 negatives - +41 since Oct. 8
- 17007: 467 positives, 1,898 negatives - +5 since Oct. 8
- 17065: 338 positives, 1,319 negatives - +5 since Oct. 8
- 17324: 358 positives, 1,396 negatives - +4 since Oct. 8
- 17241: 873 positives, 3,366 negatives - +18 since Oct. 8
- 17257: 2,245 positives, 7,628 negatives - +24 since Oct. 8
- 17240: 209 positives, 679 negatives - +3 since Oct. 8
- 17025: 1,456 positives, 6,033 negatives - +18 since Oct. 8
- 17070: 1,357 positives, 5,780 negatives - +14 since Oct. 8
- 17043: 464 positives, 2,184 negatives - +4 since Oct. 8
- 17019: 1,590 positives, 5,911 negatives - +20 since Oct. 8
- 17266: 26 positives, 134 negatives - +2 since Oct. 8
School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 11)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 30 student cases and 3 staff cases as of Oct. 8.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): no new cases since Oct. 7; 130 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 8 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 7; 37 student cases and 6 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 4 cases since Oct. 7; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 10 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 8.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 15 new cases since Sept. 28; 120 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 17 new cases since Sept. 28; 57 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 63 student cases and 9 staff cases as of Oct. 7.
- Dickinson College: 5 student cases and 5 employee cases since Oct. 4; 8 student cases and 3 employee cases since Oct. 7; 22 student cases and 20 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: no new student cases and 1 new employee case since Oct. 4; 42 student cases and 15 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: 2 new student cases and one new staff case since Oct. 7; 127 student cases and 11 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 1-7):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 215.5 (205.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.2 (283.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (11.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.3 (241.1 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.6% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 299.7 (285.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.3% last 7 days (19.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 270.3 (339.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (14.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 271.5 (226.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 272.3 (263.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 287 (276.4 previous 7 days)