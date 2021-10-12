DOH: 81 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

Penn State Health update (Oct. 11)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 118 total cases (110 adults, 8 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 25 are fully vaccinated (21.2%) with three in an ICU and one on a ventilator, 69 are nonvaccinated (58.5%) with 25 in an ICU and 13 on a ventilator, and 24 are unknown status patients. Five of the eight children hospitalized are unvaccinated (with three at unknown status), with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 25 COVID patients. Ten are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 15 unvaccinated (two in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients. Eight are not fully vaccinated (three in an ICU) and two are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations