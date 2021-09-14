DOH: 81 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Tuesday; Penn State Health begins reporting vaccine status for COVID patients

Monday's update shows 92 total cases in the health system's four hospitals — 14 from fully-vaccinated individuals (15%) and 78 from non-vaccinated or unknown status patients (84.7%). Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 24 COVID patients, four are fully-vaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and 20 unvaccinated or status unknown (five in an ICU and three on a ventilator).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

The entire state is considered to have "high" transmission, according to the latest update from the CDC.