DOH: 81 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Tuesday; Penn State Health begins reporting vaccine status for COVID patients

The state Department of Health reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Tuesday.
Tuesday's report included 271 total test results, with 17 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (190) and confirmed positive tests (64), the county saw 25.1% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 67 in Tuesday's report, up six from Monday's report, with 14 adults in intensive care and 10 on ventilators. Five adult ICU beds remain available in the county and 25 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 87.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 458.22.
The southcentral region reported 783 cases Tuesday, with Franklin County reporting 183 cases, York County 153 and Dauphin County 137. The region reported 15 deaths, with four each in Juniata and York counties.
School district case counts (updated Sept. 14)
Big Spring School District: 14 (active cases in past 14 days as of Sept. 10)
Carlisle Area School District: 35 cases
Camp Hill School District: 9 cases
Cumberland Valley School District: 46 cases (reporting cases with school exposure)
Mechanicsburg Area School District: 11 cases (currently being monitored as of Sept. 13)
West Shore School District: 32 student cases and 3 staff cases (active cases in the past 14 days as of Sept. 9)
Penn State Health update
Penn State Health started listing a COVID-19 dashboard on its website last week tracking cases at from each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Monday's update shows 92 total cases in the health system's four hospitals — 14 from fully-vaccinated individuals (15%) and 78 from non-vaccinated or unknown status patients (84.7%). Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 24 COVID patients, four are fully-vaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and 20 unvaccinated or status unknown (five in an ICU and three on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
The entire state is considered to have "high" transmission, according to the latest update from the CDC.
In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 58.3% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 67.3% have been fully vaccinated.
As of Monday the CDC reports 67.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 14):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 37 new cases; 11,203 total cases (9,187 confirmed, 2,016 probable); 41,972 negatives; 193 deaths (+1); 46.5% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 21 new cases; 5,332 total cases (3,669 confirmed, 1,663 probable); 11,424 negatives; 145 deaths; 32.4% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 25 new cases; 14,608 total cases (11,419 confirmed, 3,189 probable); 44,107 negatives; 348 deaths (+1); 43.9% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 81 new cases; 23,492 total cases (18,731 confirmed, 4,761 probable); 92,914 negatives; 548 deaths; 58.3% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 137 new cases; 29,704 total cases (25,576 confirmed, 4,128 probable); 119,307 negatives; 581 deaths (+2); 54.6% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 183 new cases; 18,137 total cases (15,282 confirmed, 2,855 probable); 61,681 negatives; 392 deaths (+1); 41.6% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 18 new cases; 1,701 total cases (902 confirmed, 799 probable); 4,614 negatives; 20 deaths; 27.9% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 15 new cases; 5,723 total cases (4,782 confirmed, 941 probable); 18,512 negatives; 142 deaths (+1); 43.6% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 8 new cases; 2,418 total cases (2,180 confirmed, 238 probable); 6,061 negatives; 99 deaths (+4); 37% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 71 new cases; 18,031 total cases (15,476 confirmed, 2,555 probable); 59,464 negatives; 309 deaths (+1); 47.3% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 18 new cases; 5,870 total cases (5,546 confirmed, 324 probable); 16,511 negatives; 184 deaths; 44.9% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 26 new cases; 4,386 total cases (3,387 confirmed, 999 probable); 12,270 negatives; 102 deaths; 43.3% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 153 new cases; 52,906 total cases (42,947 confirmed, 9,959 probable); 181,417 negatives; 867 deaths (+4); 51.3% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 14):
- 17013: 2,818 positives, 14,080 negatives - +41 since Sept. 10
- 17015: 1,706 positives, 7,005 negatives - +16 since Sept. 10
- 17050: 2,761 positives, 14,480 negatives - +45 since Sept. 10
- 17055: 3,105 positives, 17,046 negatives - +31 since Sept. 10
- 17011: 2,874 positives, 14,037 negatives - +24 since Sept. 10
- 17007: 413 positives, 1,763 negatives - +5 since Sept. 10
- 17065: 282 positives, 1,254 negatives - +3 since Sept. 10
- 17324: 312 positives, 1,333 negatives - +7 since Sept. 10
- 17241: 745 positives, 3,211 negatives - +14 since Sept. 10
- 17257: 2,012 positives, 7,282 negatives - +35 since Sept. 10
- 17240: 189 positives, 655 negatives - +6 since Sept. 10
- 17025: 1,288 positives, 5,678 negatives - +38 since Sept. 10
- 17070: 1,195 positives, 5,406 negatives - +21 since Sept. 10
- 17043: 425 positives, 2,060 negatives - +10 since Sept. 10
- 17019: 1,381 positives, 5,551 negatives - +18 since Sept. 10
- 17266: 23 positives, 124 negatives - +0 since Sept. 10
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 3-9):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (8.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 151.4 (142.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 214.5 (198 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 170.9 (142.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.6% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 189.4 (155.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (14% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 363.8 (267.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.8% last 7 days (12% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 234.1 (166.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.5% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 190.2 (125.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 216 (177.7 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.