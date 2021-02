DOH: 80 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Tuesday's data release

The state Department of Health reported new case totals of COVID-19 of 32 and 80 for Cumberland County in Tuesday's two-day data release.

Due to technical updates applied to the data system Sunday, the DoH did not release Monday's COVID-19 data for the state, so Tuesday's report included two days of data.

The DOH said case counts for Monday are low as a result of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. Case counts for Tuesday include cases as a result of catch-up reporting because of lengthy server downtime. This technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday as the death data comes from a different server.

Monday's data report for Cumberland County included 359 total test results, with 32 new cases, no probable cases and one additional death. Comparing just the number of negative tests (327) and confirmed positive tests (32) Monday, the county saw about 9% of its tests come back positive.

Tuesday's data report included 269 total test results, with 80 new cases, 23 probable cases and two additional deaths. Comparing just the number of negative tests (189) and confirmed positive tests (57) Tuesday, the county saw about 23% of its tests come back positive.