DOH: 80 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County.

That marks the third straight day the county has reported fewer than 90 new cases, and the fourth time in the last five days.

Tuesday's report included 242 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (162) and confirmed positive tests (65) Tuesday, the county saw about 29% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 102.86, which is the county's lowest rate since Nov. 20, and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 743.18.

There were 116 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report (up three from Monday), with 22 in intensive care units, and 19 on ventilators.

As of Tuesday's data, the Health Department says 5,873 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 632 full vaccines (both doses) administered.

In the southcentral region for Tuesday, York County had 244 new cases, Franklin County 149 new cases and Dauphin County 142 new cases. There were nine total deaths reported for the 13 counties that comprise the southcentral region.