DOH: 8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cumberland County as most counties in the region saw slight increases in Sunday's report from the state Department of Health.

The department reported another above average increase of new cases statewide of 786 cases, despite Sunday's report often being lower than other days due to slower reporting or a lag of reporting over the weekend.

Though the number of cases statewide were high, there were no spikes of new cases reported in the southcentral region.

The three counties that have struggled the most in the region with the highest number of cases - Dauphin, York and Lebanon counties - each had lower than average increases in new cases. York County grew by 10 cases, while Lebanon County had 9 new cases and Dauphin County had four new cases.

Franklin County also had nine new cases, joining the others that grew the most Sunday.

Only Perry, Fulton, Huntingdon and Mifflin counties did not see an increase in the number of cases.