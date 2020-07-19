DOH: 8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cumberland County as most counties in the region saw slight increases in Sunday's report from the state Department of Health.
The department reported another above average increase of new cases statewide of 786 cases, despite Sunday's report often being lower than other days due to slower reporting or a lag of reporting over the weekend.
Though the number of cases statewide were high, there were no spikes of new cases reported in the southcentral region.
The three counties that have struggled the most in the region with the highest number of cases - Dauphin, York and Lebanon counties - each had lower than average increases in new cases. York County grew by 10 cases, while Lebanon County had 9 new cases and Dauphin County had four new cases.
Franklin County also had nine new cases, joining the others that grew the most Sunday.
Only Perry, Fulton, Huntingdon and Mifflin counties did not see an increase in the number of cases.
Considering there were only a slight number of new cases in the region, most of the cases statewide again came from Allegheny and Philadelphia counties. The department reported that Allegheny had an increase of 138 cases, while Philadelphia reported an increase of 182 cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 19):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 413 total cases (398 confirmed, 15 probable); 6,918 negatives; 15 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 5 new cases; 105 total cases (97 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,147 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 6 new cases; 135 total cases (124 confirmed, 11 probable); 8,198 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 8 new cases; 1,016 total cases (957 confirmed, 59 probable); 14,995 negatives; 68 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 4 new cases; 2,404 total cases (2,337 confirmed, 67 probable); 22,650 negatives; 150 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 9 new cases; 1,061 total cases (1,024 confirmed, 37 probable); 10,563 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 19 total cases (17 confirmed, 2 probable); 629 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 267 total cases (260 confirmed, 7 probable); 2,433 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 118 total cases (111 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,157 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 8 new cases; 1,498 total cases (1,432 confirmed, 66 probable); 10,666 negatives; 51 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 81 total cases (76 confirmed, 5 probable); 3,330 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 96 total cases (88 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,142 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 10 new cases; 1,985 total cases (1,937 confirmed, 48 probable); 28,441 negatives; 72 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 14):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 14)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 61 resident cases; 29 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 19):
- 17013: 146 positives, 2,418 negatives - +6 since July 17
- 17015: 59 positives, 1,145 negatives - +3 since July 17
- 17050: 122 positives, 1,697 negatives - +1 since July 17
- 17055: 126 positives, 2,150 negatives - +3 since July 17
- 17011: 188 positives, 3,115 negatives - +6 since July 17
- 17007: 8 positives, 255 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 174 negatives
- 17324: 15 positives, 227 negatives - +1 since July 17
- 17241: 36 positives, 912 negatives
- 17257: 194 positives, 746 negatives - +3 since July 17
- 17240: 13 positives, 82 negatives
- 17025: 45 positives, 785 negatives
- 17070: 50 positives, 844 negatives - +1 since July 16
- 17043: 14 positives, 354 negatives
- 17019: 32 positives, 870 negatives - +3 since July 14
PCR tests percent positivity (updated July 19)
- Pennsylvania: 4.4% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 3.1% last 7 days; 3.5% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.0% last 7 days; 2.8% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 5.1% last 7 days; 4.0% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 3.8% last 7 days; 3.7% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 6.0% last 7 days; 5.5% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 1.4% last 7 days; 1.5% previous 7 days
- York County: 6.1% last 7 days; 6.3% previous 7 days
