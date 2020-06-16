DOH: 8 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported that Cumberland County saw eight new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, a decrease of new cases from previous days.

The state as a whole only saw a slight jump from Monday's to Tuesday's report in new cases, with 323 new cases Monday to 362 new cases Tuesday, even though Tuesday has historically had higher numbers due it collecting data on the Monday after a slow reporting weekend.

Most of the southcentral region continues to see a low number of new cases reported each day, but Dauphin County is still seeing double-digit increases of COVID-19 cases.

In Tuesday's report, Dauphin County saw 19 new cases, the highest increase in the region. Lebanon County only saw an increase of three cases in Tuesday's report, and York County saw an increase of 14 new COVID-19 cases.

In the region, only Cumberland, Adams and Dauphin counties saw an increase in the total number of deaths, each rising by one to 61, 10 and 108 deaths, respectively. Across the state, only 33 new deaths were reported, according to the Department of Health.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 16):