DOH: 8 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported that Cumberland County saw eight new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, a decrease of new cases from previous days.
The state as a whole only saw a slight jump from Monday's to Tuesday's report in new cases, with 323 new cases Monday to 362 new cases Tuesday, even though Tuesday has historically had higher numbers due it collecting data on the Monday after a slow reporting weekend.
Most of the southcentral region continues to see a low number of new cases reported each day, but Dauphin County is still seeing double-digit increases of COVID-19 cases.
In Tuesday's report, Dauphin County saw 19 new cases, the highest increase in the region. Lebanon County only saw an increase of three cases in Tuesday's report, and York County saw an increase of 14 new COVID-19 cases.
In the region, only Cumberland, Adams and Dauphin counties saw an increase in the total number of deaths, each rising by one to 61, 10 and 108 deaths, respectively. Across the state, only 33 new deaths were reported, according to the Department of Health.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 16):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new case; 298 total cases (287 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,201 negatives; 10 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 53 total cases (47 confirmed, 6 probable); 1,087 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 55 total cases (51 confirmed, 4 probable); 4,399 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 8 new cases; 746 total cases (714 confirmed, 32 probable); 8,565 negatives; 61 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 19 new cases; 1,674 total cases (1,627 confirmed, 47 probable); 14,056 negatives; 108 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 6 new cases; 849 total cases (822 confirmed, 27 probable); 7,062 negatives; 42 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 17 total cases (15 confirmed, 2 probable); 338 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 239 total cases (232 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,181 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 108 total cases (101 confirmed, 7 probable); 507 negatives; 5 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 1,193 total cases (1,150 confirmed, 43 probable); 6,765 negatives; 40 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 60 total cases (57 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,700 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 73 total cases (67 confirmed, 6 probable); 1,119 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 14 new cases; 1,183 total cases (1,146 confirmed, 37 probable); 18,149 negatives and 32 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 10):
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 45 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 52 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 16):
- 17013: 115 positives, 1,630 negatives - +1 since June 16
- 17015: 41 positives, 608 negatives - +2 since June 14
- 17050: 78 positives, 927 negatives
- 17055: 73 positives, 1,288 negatives -+2 since June 16
- 17011: 151 positives, 1,689 negatives - +3 since June 14
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 142 negatives
- 17065: 8 positives, 102 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 128 negatives
- 17241: 30 positives, 500 negatives - +6 since June 14
- 17257: 165 positives, 470 negatives
- 17240: 11 positives, 52 negatives -+1 since June 16
- 17025: 31 positives, 435 negatives
- 17070: 36 positives, 488 negatives - +4 since June 14
- 17043: 8 positives, 208 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 469 negatives
