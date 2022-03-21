DOH: 8 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Monday

Few new COVID-19 cases were reported across the southcentral region, with only six counties reporting any increase in cases.

The state Department of Health on Monday reported Cumberland County had eight new cases, second to York County with nine new cases of COVID-19. The only other counties to see an increase in cases was Dauphin County (three cases), Lebanon County (three cases), Adams County (one case) and Blair County )(six cases).

Though Franklin County did not have any new COVID-19 cases, it was the only county in the region to report a new death associated with the disease, with its total increasing by one to 684 deaths since March 2020.

With few new cases being reported, Cumberland County also continues to see a drop in hospitalizations.

In Monday's update, the county had 11 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of four since Sunday. Of those patients, four are still on ventilators and there are zero patients in the ICU.

Franklin County's hospitalization numbers, however, remained the same since Friday - with eight in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, two remain in the ICU and one remains on a ventilator.

Dauphin County saw a significant decrease since Sunday, falling by nine patients to 16 patients overall in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those patients five are in the ICU (one fewer than Sunday) and three are on ventilators (the same as Sunday).

Vaccine update (March 18)

In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says 68.8% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.7% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.1% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.3% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 14)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 4.8% for the week of March 4-March 10, down from 5.8% the previous week and 7.9% from two weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 32.4, down from 54.1 the previous week, 69.5 two weeks ago and 160.2 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 8.2% (the fourth highest in the state). Potter County topped the state at 9.3%.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 60.7, 10th highest in the state. Bradford County tops the state at 122.7.

School-age children (updated March 11)

In its weekly update for the 27th week of the school year, the department reported 16 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 2-March 8, a decrease from the previous week's total of 31 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,536.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 817 cases reported during the week of March 2-March 8, down from an increase of 1,153 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 254,900.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 21):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 24,655 total cases (20,783 confirmed, 3,872 probable); 47,153 negatives; 358 deaths; 55.1% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): -1 new case; 10,945 total cases (7,376 confirmed, 3,569 probable); 13,570 negatives; 273 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 6 new cases; 29,573 total cases (23,771 confirmed, 5,802 probable); 50,143 negatives; 604 deaths; 52% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 8 new cases; 50,763 total cases (38,684 confirmed, 12,079 probable); 110,726 negatives; 880 deaths; 68.8% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 3 new cases; 58,937 total cases (49,289 confirmed, 9,648 probable); 135,538 negatives; 952 deaths; 62.6% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 0 new cases; 40,214 total cases (33,432 confirmed, 6,782 probable); 68,453 negatives; 683 deaths (+1); 49% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 4,112 total cases (2,231 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 5,325 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 11,471 total cases (9,548 confirmed, 1,923 probable); 23,438 negatives; 241 deaths; 50.9% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 4,761 total cases (4,384 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,177 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 36,435 total cases (31,645 confirmed, 4,790 probable); 66,220 negatives; 509 deaths; 55.5% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 12,242 total cases (11,629 confirmed, 613 probable); 18,246 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 8,811 total cases (6,941 confirmed, 1,870 probable); 14,563 negatives; 182 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 9 new cases; 118,264 total cases (98,949 confirmed; 19,315 probable); 205,369 negatives; 1,473 deaths; 58.6% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 35.8 (54.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.5 (110.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.4 (56.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 26.9 (48.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (72.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 23.3 (38.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.4 (25.9 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 27.6 (84.4 previous 7 days)