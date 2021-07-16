DOH: 8 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Cumberland County as weekly rates increase

There were eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (the same as Thursday), with zero in intensive care units and one on a ventilator.

In data updated Thursday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 51.9% of the county's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 59.9% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.

The CDC continues to track the delta variant and its prevalence in the United States.

The delta variant, first identified in India, has now spread to more than 60 countries and accounted for 30.4 % of COVID cases in the United States between June 6 and June 19. Its rapid spread has led the CDC to upgrade it from a variant of interest to a variant of concern.

CDC data updated for a two-week period ending June 19 shows the delta variant as the third most prevalent variant (11.9%) of COVID-19 for Region 3 in the United States, comprised of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.