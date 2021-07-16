DOH: 8 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Cumberland County as weekly rates increase

A slight bump in COVID cases continued this week for Cumberland County as the state Department of Health reported eight new cases for the county Friday.
On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID data tracker, Cumberland County moved into the moderate spread category after several weeks at low spread. Franklin, Adams and York counties are also listed in the moderate spread category on the map. The county now has 48 new cases of the virus since last Friday, the most cases in a week since the week ending June 18 (with 61 cases).
Cumberland County also showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the DOH's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 2.5% for the week of July 9-July 15 (up from 1.3% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 13 (up from 3.9 the previous week).
Thursday featured the first COVID-related death reported in the county since June 22. And with Tuesday's report of 13 new cases in the county, this marks the third time this week the county has reported eight or more new cases since 40 new cases on June 17, which was later attributed to a nursing home data update. The county reported 11 new cases on June 10.
Friday's report included 111 total test results, with four probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (103) and confirmed positive tests (four), the county saw 3.7% of its tests come back positive.
There were eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (the same as Thursday), with zero in intensive care units and one on a ventilator.
In data updated Thursday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 51.9% of the county's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 59.9% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
The CDC continues to track the delta variant and its prevalence in the United States.
The delta variant, first identified in India, has now spread to more than 60 countries and accounted for 30.4 % of COVID cases in the United States between June 6 and June 19. Its rapid spread has led the CDC to upgrade it from a variant of interest to a variant of concern.
CDC data updated for a two-week period ending June 19 shows the delta variant as the third most prevalent variant (11.9%) of COVID-19 for Region 3 in the United States, comprised of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
The CDC's state table shows the delta variant in Pennsylvania at 3.4% of total cases for the same time period. Right now, the most dominant variant in Pennsylvania is the B.1.1.7 strain that was originally detected in the U.K. It is also known as the alpha variant.
Those numbers are expected to increase in the CDC's estimates for the two-week period ending July 3. The delta variant is expected become the dominant variant in the country at 57.6%. In Region 3 it is expected to rise to 43.8%.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 16):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 9,720 total cases (8,032 confirmed, 1,688 probable); 38,179 negatives; 189 deaths; 41.6% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 4,741 total cases (3,302 confirmed, 1,439 probable); 10,573 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.2% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 13,527 total cases (10,623 confirmed, 2,904 probable); 41,115 negatives; 344 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 8 new cases; 20,688 total cases (16,628 confirmed, 4,060 probable); 85,189 negatives; 527 deaths; 51.9% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 10 new cases; 26,196 total cases (22,801 confirmed, 3,395 probable); 111,073 negatives; 561 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 0 new cases; 15,514 total cases (13,134 confirmed, 2,380 probable); 56,296 negatives; 376 deaths; 37.1% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,382 total cases (772 confirmed, 610 probable); 4,202 negatives; 16 deaths; 25.9% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 5,177 total cases (4,338 confirmed, 839 probable); 17,014 negatives; 136 deaths; 39.1% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,142 total cases (1,937 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,620 negatives; 88 deaths; 33.3% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new cases; 16,223 total cases (14,044 confirmed, 2,179 probable); 55,252 negatives; 295 deaths; 42.6% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,445 total cases (5,141 confirmed, 304 probable); 15,454 negatives; 183 deaths; 39.9% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 3,859 total cases (3,003 confirmed, 856 probable); 11,280 negatives; 101 deaths; 38.6% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 15 new cases; 47,176 total cases (38,400 confirmed, 8,776 probable); 165,553 negatives; 835 deaths; 46.1% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 16):
- 17013: 2,460 positives, 12,959 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17015: 1,522 positives, 6,383 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17050: 2,433 positives, 12,964 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17055: 2,803 positives, 15,872 negatives - +7 since July 12
- 17011: 2,619 positives, 12,940 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17007: 368 positives, 1,617 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,140 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,216 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17241: 656 positives, 3,034 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17257: 1,759 positives, 6,395 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17240: 155 positives, 589 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17025: 1,097 positives, 5,095 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17070: 1,090 positives, 4,944 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17043: 372 positives, 1,874 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17019: 1,228 positives, 5,057 negatives - +5 since July 12
- 17266: 19 positives, 116 negatives - +0 since July 12
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 9 - July 15):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.6 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.6 (13.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 13 (3.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.2 (6.1 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.3 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 0.9% last 7 days (0.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.1 (4.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.6 (4.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.4 (8.0 previous 7 days)
