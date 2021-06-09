DOH: 8 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday.

Wednesday's report included 91 total test results, with four new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (83) and confirmed positive tests (four), the county saw about 4.6% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 15.00. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 71.04.

There were 15 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Wednesday's report (the same as Tuesday), with one in intensive care units and three on ventilators.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 115,634 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 45.6% of the county's total population (population 253,370). CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the southcentral region for Wednesday, York County had 91 new cases (83 of those being probable cases) and Adams County 8 new cases.

The DOH confirmed Wednesday there were 496 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,206,935.