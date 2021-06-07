DOH: 8 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.
Monday's report included 107 total test results, with 3 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (99) and confirmed positive tests (5), the county saw about 4.8% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 13.71. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 71.83.
There were 18 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report, with one in intensive care units and four on ventilators.
On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 2.6% for the week of May 28-June 3 (down from 3.7% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 15.8 (down from 28.8 the previous week).
Those numbers mark the lowest percent positivity since the week ending Sept. 24 and the lowest incidence rate since the Early Warning Monitoring System was unveiled in August 2020.
The state's percent positivity dropped to 2.9% for the week of May 28-June 3 (down from 3.7% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 22.6 (down from 39.1 the previous week).
In data updated Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 113,945 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 45% of the county's total population (pop. 253,370). CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In the southcentral region for Monday, York County had 19 new cases and Dauphin County 6 new cases.
The DOH reported Monday there were 297 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, in addition to 321 new cases reported for Sunday and 488 new cases reported for Saturday for a three-day total of 1,106 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,205,989.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 7):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 9,599 total cases (7,936 confirmed, 1,663 probable); 36,649 negatives; 186 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 4,670 total cases (3,256 confirmed, 1,414 probable); 10,318 negatives; 139 deaths (+1)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 13,480 total cases (10,589 confirmed, 2,891 probable); 40,007 negatives; 339 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 8 new cases; 20,499 total cases (16,493 confirmed, 4,006 probable); 81,744 negatives; 524 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 6 new cases; 26,022 total cases (22,678 confirmed, 3,344 probable); 106,750 negatives; 554 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 0 new cases; 15,372 total cases (13,020 confirmed, 2,352 probable); 53,597 negatives; 371 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,361 total cases (758 confirmed, 603 probable); 4,025 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 5,126 total cases (4,290 confirmed, 836 probable); 16,353 negatives; 133 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 2,136 total cases (1,931 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,355 negatives; 87 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new case; 16,146 total cases (13,973 confirmed, 2,173 probable); 52,515 negatives; 292 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 5,410 total cases (5,107 confirmed, 303 probable); 14,773 negatives; 178 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,839 total cases (2,985 confirmed, 854 probable); 10,892 negatives; 100 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 19 new cases; 46,573 total cases (38,078 confirmed, 8,495 probable); 158,775 negatives; 816 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated June 7):
- 17013: 2,418 positives, 12,199 negatives - +7 since May 28
- 17015: 1,517 positives, 6,116 negatives - +8 since May 28
- 17050: 2,419 positives, 12,304 negatives - +7 since May 28
- 17055: 2,786 positives, 15,373 negatives - +8 since May 28
- 17011: 2,604 positives, 12,744 negatives - +11 since May 28
- 17007: 364 positives, 1,545 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17065: 252 positives, 1,102 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17324: 244 positives, 1,154 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17241: 647 positives, 2,931 negatives - +3 since May 28
- 17257: 1,743 positives, 5,988 negatives - +12 since May 28
- 17240: 155 positives, 555 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17025: 1,087 positives, 4,882 negatives - +4 since May 28
- 17070: 1,082 positives, 4,770 negatives - +9 since May 28
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,805 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17019: 1,214 positives, 4,900 negatives - +7 since May 28
- 17266: 19 positives, 105 negatives - +0 since May 28
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (May 28-June 3):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (3.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 22.6 (39.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.7% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 27.2 (36.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.6% last 7 days (3.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.8 (28.8 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.0% last 7 days (4.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (33.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 30.3 (45.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 23.3 (53.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.1% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.1 (30.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 35.6 (50.8 previous 7 days)
