DOH: 8 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.

Monday's report included 107 total test results, with 3 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (99) and confirmed positive tests (5), the county saw about 4.8% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 13.71. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 71.83.

There were 18 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report, with one in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 2.6% for the week of May 28-June 3 (down from 3.7% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 15.8 (down from 28.8 the previous week).

Those numbers mark the lowest percent positivity since the week ending Sept. 24 and the lowest incidence rate since the Early Warning Monitoring System was unveiled in August 2020.

The state's percent positivity dropped to 2.9% for the week of May 28-June 3 (down from 3.7% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 22.6 (down from 39.1 the previous week).