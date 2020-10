DOH: 8 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday; York County reports 10 additional deaths since Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County.

Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 14.43 as the county snaps a run of 10 straight days of double-digit case reports (with the 25 cases in Sunday's report combining Saturday's report as well).

In the past 14 days, 214 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 84.46 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the county's highest per-capita rate since the start of the pandemic.

The percent positivity for the county (3.9%) increased 1.4% last week compared to the prior week, according to the state's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. It's incidence rate jumped from 28.6 cases per 100,000 people to 46.9 cases per 100,000 people.

The Health Department reported Monday that six patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.