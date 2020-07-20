DOH: 8 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday's report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County Monday.

The county now has 1,024 total positive cases and 68 deaths. Monday's report showed eight positives out of 180 reported cases, or 4.4%.

In the past 14 days, 130 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 51.3 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

The southcentral region reported 73 new positives in Monday's report (10 percent of the state's total), with York County showing the highest number with 21. Dauphin County 916 new cases) and Franklin County (13 new cases) were the only other counties in the region with double digit numbers.

The DOH Monday confirmed an additional 711 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 101,738. There are 7,018 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of three deaths. It's the fourth day out of the last five with total new cases in Pa. staying below 800.

Nearly 60 percent of those new positives came from the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions in the state.