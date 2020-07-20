DOH: 8 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday's report

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County Monday.
The county now has 1,024 total positive cases and 68 deaths. Monday's report showed eight positives out of 180 reported cases, or 4.4%.
In the past 14 days, 130 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 51.3 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
The southcentral region reported 73 new positives in Monday's report (10 percent of the state's total), with York County showing the highest number with 21. Dauphin County 916 new cases) and Franklin County (13 new cases) were the only other counties in the region with double digit numbers.
The DOH Monday confirmed an additional 711 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 101,738. There are 7,018 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of three deaths. It's the fourth day out of the last five with total new cases in Pa. staying below 800.
Nearly 60 percent of those new positives came from the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions in the state.
Philadelphia region (Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties) reported 194 new cases Monday, and the Pittsburgh region (Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Westmoreland counties) reported 231 new cases.
The DOH said the number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 13 and July 19 is 153,838 with 5,613 positive cases. There were 17,468 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 19. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 20):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 414 total cases (399 confirmed, 15 probable); 7,024 negatives; 15 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 105 total cases (97 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,156 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 7 new cases; 142 total cases (131 confirmed, 11 probable); 8,274 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 8 new cases; 1,024 total cases (964 confirmed, 60 probable); 15,167 negatives; 68 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 16 new cases; 2,420 total cases (2,353 confirmed, 67 probable); 22,887 negatives; 150 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 13 new cases; 1,074 total cases (1,037 confirmed, 37 probable); 10,645 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 19 total cases (17 confirmed, 2 probable); 632 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 269 total cases (262 confirmed, 7 probable); 2,452 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new case; 120 total cases (113 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,171 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new cases; 1,500 total cases (1,434 confirmed, 66 probable); 10,750 negatives; 51 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new cases; 82 total cases (77 confirmed, 5 probable); 3,351 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 96 total cases (88 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,182 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 21 new cases; 2,006 total cases (1,958 confirmed, 48 probable); 28,763 negatives; 72 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 14):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 14)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 61 resident cases; 29 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 19):
- 17013: 146 positives, 2,418 negatives - +6 since July 17
- 17015: 59 positives, 1,145 negatives - +3 since July 17
- 17050: 122 positives, 1,697 negatives - +1 since July 17
- 17055: 126 positives, 2,150 negatives - +3 since July 17
- 17011: 188 positives, 3,115 negatives - +6 since July 17
- 17007: 8 positives, 255 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 174 negatives
- 17324: 15 positives, 227 negatives - +1 since July 17
- 17241: 36 positives, 912 negatives
- 17257: 194 positives, 746 negatives - +3 since July 17
- 17240: 13 positives, 82 negatives
- 17025: 45 positives, 785 negatives
- 17070: 50 positives, 844 negatives - +1 since July 16
- 17043: 14 positives, 354 negatives
- 17019: 32 positives, 870 negatives - +3 since July 14
PCR tests percent positivity (updated July 19)
- Pennsylvania: 4.4% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 3.1% last 7 days; 3.5% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.0% last 7 days; 2.8% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 5.1% last 7 days; 4.0% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 3.8% last 7 days; 3.7% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 6.0% last 7 days; 5.5% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 1.4% last 7 days; 1.5% previous 7 days
- York County: 6.1% last 7 days; 6.3% previous 7 days
