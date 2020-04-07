DOH: 78 new deaths reported in Pa.; COVID-19 now present in all counties of the state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hopes for a plateau may have been premature as the state Department of Health reports more new positive cases Tuesday, officially hitting all 67 counties in the state.

The department reported 1,579 new COVID-19 cases, as of midnight Tuesday morning, which is a higher number than the past few days that had hovered under 1,500 cases.

The department also reported the highest increase of deaths yet, with 78 new deaths reported in a single day. That brings Pennsylvania's death toll up to 240.

Cumberland County's number of deaths remained at two, but it's number of cases did rise from 68 to 77 within the last day.

Perry County's positive cases also nearly doubled in one day, rising from a steady five cases to nine cases.