DOH: 78 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

Cumberland County continues to see higher than average numbers of new COVID-19 cases as most of the region sees increasing death counts associated with the disease.

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that Cumberland County had 78 new positives as well as one new death. This is the fifth day in a row that the county has seen more than 50 new cases in a single day, and 78 is technically a new record for the county. A previous single-day high of 95 that was recorded on Oct. 20 was later shown to be significantly lower due to data reconciliation by the Department of Health.

Some of the recent increases is partly due to more testing being completed in the county. However, the percentage of tests coming back positive is rising, as well.

Judging by just the number of negative and positive tests reported by the department, the county saw about 16.85% of its tests come back positive.

Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 55.14, a new high. In the past 14 days, 575 cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 226.94 (the first time that number has topped 220) per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

The Health Department reported Monday that one patient in the county is hospitalized with COVID-19.