DOH: 78 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

Cumberland County continues to see higher than average numbers of new COVID-19 cases as most of the region sees increasing death counts associated with the disease.
The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that Cumberland County had 78 new positives as well as one new death. This is the fifth day in a row that the county has seen more than 50 new cases in a single day, and 78 is technically a new record for the county. A previous single-day high of 95 that was recorded on Oct. 20 was later shown to be significantly lower due to data reconciliation by the Department of Health.
Some of the recent increases is partly due to more testing being completed in the county. However, the percentage of tests coming back positive is rising, as well.
Judging by just the number of negative and positive tests reported by the department, the county saw about 16.85% of its tests come back positive.
Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 55.14, a new high. In the past 14 days, 575 cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 226.94 (the first time that number has topped 220) per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
The Health Department reported Monday that one patient in the county is hospitalized with COVID-19.
Other counties in the southcentral region also saw elevated numbers of new cases.
York County had 89 new cases, Dauphin County had 90 new cases, Franklin County had 77 new cases, Blair County had 49 new cases, and Lebanon County had 52 new cases. All together, the region on Tuesday saw its highest single-day increase at 551 new cases.
Pennsylvania on Tuesday again hit a record single-day high with 4,361 new positives. The previous high was 4,035 cases set on Saturday.
In addition to just the case counts, however, the region and the state are seeing more reported deaths attributed to COVID-19.
In the region, all but four counties did not see an increase. In addition to Cumberland County, there were single increases in Dauphin, Juniata and Perry counties, while Franklin County and Lebanon County saw two new cases each. Four new deaths were reported each in Blair County, Huntingdon County and York County.
Across the state, there were 62 new deaths reported Tuesday. The most recent increase is the highest single-day increase in deaths since June 5.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 10):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 24 new cases; 1,382 total cases (1,341 confirmed, 41 probable); 20,073 negatives; 34 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 23 new cases; 691 total cases (542 confirmed, 149 probable); 5,949 negatives; 9 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 49 new cases; 2,002 total cases (1,771 confirmed, 231 probable); 23,816 negatives; 39 deaths (+4)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 78 new cases; 3,013 total cases (2,748 confirmed, 265 probable); 41,793 negatives; 83 deaths (+1)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 90 new cases; 5,624 total cases (5,441 confirmed, 183 probable); 59,495 negatives; 198 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 77 new cases; 2,758 total cases (2,626 confirmed, 102 probable); 26,810 negatives; 66 deaths (+2)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 8 new cases; 129 total cases (105 confirmed, 24 probable); 1,726 negatives; 4 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 19 new cases; 1,228 total cases (1,119 confirmed, 109 probable); 8,973 negatives; 33 deaths (+4)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 315 total cases (294 confirmed, 21 probable); 3,099 negatives; 9 deaths (+1)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 52 new cases; 3,716 total cases (3,553 confirmed, 163 probable); 27,618 negatives; 75 deaths (+2)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 27 new cases; 671 total cases (629 confirmed, 42 probable); 8,611 negatives; 4 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 9 new cases; 436 total cases (396 confirmed, 40 probable); 5,811 negatives; 8 deaths (+1)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 89 new cases; 7,477 total cases (7,174 confirmed, 303 probable); 80,904 negatives; 217 deaths (+4)
ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 10):
- 17013: 394 positives, 6,157 negatives - +17 since Nov. 6
- 17015: 233 positives, 3,123 negatives - +29 since Nov. 6
- 17050: 464 positives, 5,911 negatives - +30 since Nov. 6
- 17055: 454 positives, 7,301 negatives - +35 since Nov. 6
- 17011: 434 positives, 7,106 negatives - +19 since Nov. 6
- 17007: 44 positives, 769 negatives - +8 since Nov. 6
- 17065: 45 positives, 521 negatives - +6 since Nov. 6
- 17324: 47 positives, 634 negatives - +3 since Nov. 6
- 17241: 131 positives, 1,748 negatives - +3 since Nov. 6
- 17257: 406 positives, 2,366 negatives - +31 since Nov. 6
- 17240: 27 positives, 211 negatives - +1 since Nov. 6
- 17025: 158 positives, 2,272 negatives - +5 since Nov. 6
- 17070: 164 positives, 2,352 negatives - +14 since Nov. 6
- 17043: 47 positives, 945 negatives - +2 since Nov. 6
- 17019: 138 positives, 2,596 negatives - +17 since Nov. 6
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Nov. 4 - personal care home data may be incomplete due to the department's transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 9 cases; 7 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 45 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 100 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 32 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 18 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 30-Nov. 5):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 124.8 (105.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 124.5 (93.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.6 (49.3 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 158.8 (119.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.3% last 7 days (10.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.0 (116.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 239.9 (250.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (4.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 80.2 (43.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (7.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.8 (104.4 previous 7 days)
