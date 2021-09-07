DOH: 76 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Tuesday

Since Aug. 16, 164 school-aged children in Cumberland County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to data released by the Department of Health Tuesday.
The weekly data now available on the department website shows that 92 of those cases were confirmed in children between the ages of 5 and 18 during the week of Aug. 26 through Sept. 1.
Also since Aug. 16, 32 children aged four and younger have contracted the disease. Twenty of those cases came during the week of Aug. 26 through Sept. 1.
The state Department of Health reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Tuesday.
Tuesday's report included 204 total test results, with 32 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (128) and confirmed positive tests (44), the county saw 25.6% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 64 in Tuesday's report, seven more than Monday's report, with 16 adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 78. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 415.6.
Cumberland County stayed flat in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity remain at 10.7% for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 140.9, up from 133 the previous week.
Franklin County had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2 at 261.2, with Fulton County sitting at No. 5 in the state at 213.4.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
The southcentral region reported 565 cases Tuesday. York County reported 182 cases, Dauphin County and Franklin County each reported 77 and Lebanon County 45. Nine of the 13 counties in the region reported double digit new cases Tuesday.
The CDC did not update vaccination data over the holiday. Cumberland County has seen 57.4% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 66.3% have been fully vaccinated.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 99.4% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the one-week period ending Aug. 28, marking an increase from the 99.1% estimated for the week ending Aug. 21.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 99.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 99% for the one-week period ending Aug. 21.
In Pennsylvania, the delta variant accounted for 98% of cases through Aug. 14.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 6):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 35 new cases; 10,834 total cases (8,906 confirmed, 1,928 probable); 41,385 negatives; 192 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 5,107 total cases (3,517 confirmed, 1,590 probable); 11,210 negatives; 145 deaths; 31.9% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 23 new cases; 14,294 total cases (11,185 confirmed, 3,109 probable); 43,377 negatives; 346 deaths; 43.4% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 76 new cases; 22,877 total cases (18,270 confirmed, 4,607 probable); 91,711 negatives; 547 deaths; 57.4% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 77 new cases; 28,979 total cases (24,947 confirmed, 4,032 probable); 118,171 negatives; 578 deaths; 53.8% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 77 new cases; 17,272 total cases (14,596 confirmed, 2,676 probable); 60,770 negatives; 383 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 9 new cases; 1,581 total cases (857 confirmed, 724 probable); 4,543 negatives; 20 deaths; 27.6% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 8 new cases; 5,578 total cases (4,667 confirmed, 911 probable); 18,098 negatives; 139 deaths; 42.9% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 9 new cases; 2,358 total cases (2,123 confirmed, 235 probable); 5,997 negatives; 91 deaths (+1); 36.4% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 45 new cases; 17,528 total cases (15,091 confirmed, 2,437 probable); 58,906 negatives; 305 deaths; 46.5% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 13 new cases; 5,741 total cases (5,422 confirmed, 319 probable); 16,375 negatives; 183 deaths; 44.2% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 10 new cases; 4,250 total cases (3,290 confirmed, 960 probable); 12,058 negatives; 102 deaths; 42.5% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 182 new cases; 51,588 total cases (41,860 confirmed, 9,728 probable); 178,790 negatives; 855 deaths; 50.6% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 6):
- 17013: 2,757 positives, 13,907 negatives - +23 since Sept. 5
- 17015: 1,674 positives, 6,929 negatives - +10 since Sept. 5
- 17050: 2,681 positives, 14,304 negatives - +11 since Sept. 5
- 17055: 3,051 positives, 16,876 negatives - +11 since Sept. 5
- 17011: 2,834 positives, 13,882 negatives - +9 since Sept. 5
- 17007: 406 positives, 1,744 negatives - +2 since Sept. 5
- 17065: 273 positives, 1,236 negatives - +3 since Sept. 5
- 17324: 297 positives, 1,321 negatives - +1 since Sept. 5
- 17241: 721 positives, 3,181 negatives - +1 since Sept. 5
- 17257: 1,929 positives, 7,121 negatives - +9 since Sept. 5
- 17240: 174 positives, 631 negatives - +1 since Sept. 5
- 17025: 1,221 positives, 5,538 negatives - +4 since Sept. 5
- 17070: 1,170 positives, 5,347 negatives - +4 since Aug. 30
- 17043: 412 positives, 2,027 negatives - +1 since Sept. 5
- 17019: 1,352 positives, 5,477 negatives - +5 since Sept. 5
- 17266: 21 positives, 121 negatives - +1 since Sept. 5
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 27 - Sept. 2):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 134.9 (124.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 195.1 (159.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (10.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.9 (133 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.4% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 153.1 (142.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 261.2 (196.1 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 12% last 7 days (10.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 163.6 (130.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (16% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.2 (142.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.2% last 7 days (9.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 174.4 (154.3 previous 7 days)
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.