DOH: 76 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Tuesday

Since Aug. 16, 164 school-aged children in Cumberland County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to data released by the Department of Health Tuesday.

The weekly data now available on the department website shows that 92 of those cases were confirmed in children between the ages of 5 and 18 during the week of Aug. 26 through Sept. 1.

Also since Aug. 16, 32 children aged four and younger have contracted the disease. Twenty of those cases came during the week of Aug. 26 through Sept. 1.

The state Department of Health reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Tuesday.

Tuesday's report included 204 total test results, with 32 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (128) and confirmed positive tests (44), the county saw 25.6% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 64 in Tuesday's report, seven more than Monday's report, with 16 adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 78. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 415.6.