DOH: 76 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Sunday

The state Department of Health reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Sunday.
Sunday's report included 260 total test results, with 15 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (184) and confirmed positive tests (61), the county saw 24.9% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 57 in Sunday's report, up five from Saturday, with 13 adults in intensive care and six on ventilators.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 70.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 393.5, the highest rate since March 6.
Cumberland County stayed flat in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity remain at 10.7% for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 140.9, up from 133 the previous week.
Franklin County had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2 at 261.2, with Fulton County sitting at No. 5 in the state at 213.4.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Bradford and Sullivan counties. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
The southcentral region reported 602 cases Sunday. York County reported 166 cases, Dauphin County 112, Franklin County 70 and Lebanon County 40. Twelve of the 13 counties in the region reported double digit new cases Sunday, with eight reporting 20 or more new cases.
In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says 57.4% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 66.3% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 99.4% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the one-week period ending Aug. 28, marking an increase from the 99.1% estimated for the week ending Aug. 21.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 99.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 99% for the one-week period ending Aug. 21.
In Pennsylvania, the delta variant accounted for 98% of cases through Aug. 14.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 5):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 37 new cases; 10,762 total cases (8,860 confirmed, 1,902 probable); 41,238 negatives; 192 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 13 new cases; 5,091 total cases (3,501 confirmed, 1,590 probable); 11,172 negatives; 145 deaths; 31.9% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 29 new cases; 14,243 total cases (11,133 confirmed, 3,110 probable); 43,204 negatives; 346 deaths; 43.4% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 76 new cases; 23,735 total cases (18,186 confirmed, 4,549 probable); 91,456 negatives; 547 deaths; 57.4% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 112 new cases; 28,836 total cases (24,862 confirmed, 3,974 probable); 117,893 negatives; 578 deaths; 53.8% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 70 new cases; 17,166 total cases (14,485 confirmed, 2,681 probable); 60,516 negatives; 383 deaths (+1); 40.9% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 5 new cases; 1,565 total cases (851 confirmed, 714 probable); 4,536 negatives; 20 deaths (+1); 27.6% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 14 new cases; 5,559 total cases (4,654 confirmed, 905 probable); 18,064 negatives; 139 deaths; 42.9% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 10 new cases; 2,342 total cases (2,108 confirmed, 234 probable); 5,983 negatives; 90 deaths; 36.4% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 40 new cases; 17,442 total cases (15,011 confirmed, 2,431 probable); 58,778 negatives; 305 deaths; 46.5% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 10 new cases; 5,713 total cases (5,395 confirmed, 318 probable); 16,337 negatives; 183 deaths; 44.2% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 20 new cases; 4,219 total cases (3,274 confirmed, 945 probable); 12,022 negatives; 102 deaths; 42.5% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 166 new cases; 51,283 total cases (41,660 confirmed, 9,623 probable); 178,068 negatives; 855 deaths; 50.6% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 5):
- 17013: 2,742 positives, 13,867 negatives - +73 since Aug. 30
- 17015: 1,664 positives, 6,905 negatives - +38 since Aug. 30
- 17050: 2,670 positives, 14,251 negatives - +57 since Aug. 30
- 17055: 3,040 positives, 16,845 negatives - +63 since Aug. 30
- 17011: 2,825 positives, 13,849 negatives - +40 since Aug. 30
- 17007: 404 positives, 1,736 negatives - +5 since Aug. 30
- 17065: 273 positives, 1,233 negatives - +3 since Aug. 30
- 17324: 296 positives, 1,316 negatives - +11 since Aug. 30
- 17241: 720 positives, 3,173 negatives - +31 since Aug. 30
- 17257: 1,920 positives, 7,089 negatives - +43 since Aug. 30
- 17240: 173 positives, 632 negatives - +4 since Aug. 30
- 17025: 1,217 positives, 5,525 negatives - +34 since Aug. 30
- 17070: 1,166 positives, 5,336 negatives - +23 since Aug. 30
- 17043: 411 positives, 2,023 negatives - +13 since Aug. 30
- 17019: 1,347 positives, 5,463 negatives - +31 since Aug. 30
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 30
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 27 - Sept. 2):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 134.9 (124.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 195.1 (159.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (10.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.9 (133 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.4% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 153.1 (142.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 261.2 (196.1 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 12% last 7 days (10.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 163.6 (130.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (16% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.2 (142.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.2% last 7 days (9.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 174.4 (154.3 previous 7 days)
