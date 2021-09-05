DOH: 76 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Sunday

The state Department of Health reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Sunday.

Sunday's report included 260 total test results, with 15 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (184) and confirmed positive tests (61), the county saw 24.9% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 57 in Sunday's report, up five from Saturday, with 13 adults in intensive care and six on ventilators.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 70.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 393.5, the highest rate since March 6.

Cumberland County stayed flat in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity remain at 10.7% for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 140.9, up from 133 the previous week.

Franklin County had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2 at 261.2, with Fulton County sitting at No. 5 in the state at 213.4.