DOH: 75 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths reported Saturday in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths for Cumberland County in Saturday's data release.
Saturday's report included 308 total test results, with 33 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (233) and confirmed positive tests (42), the county saw about 15.3% of its tests come back positive.
On the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County showed drops in percent positivity and incidence rate per 1,000 for the week of March 12-18. The county's incidence rate dropped to 4.4% (down from 4.8%) and its incidence rate dropped to 81.3 (down from 95.9.)
The state as whole saw its percent positivity increase to 6.5% (up from 5.7%) and incidence rate increase to 110.8 (up from 100).
There were 48 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Saturday's report, with four in intensive care units and seven on ventilators.
As of Saturday's data, the Health Department says 22,926 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 24,142 full vaccines (both doses of Moderna or Pfizer's vaccine, or Johnson & Johnson's single dose) administered.
In the southcentral region for Saturday, York County reported 191 new cases and Dauphin County 102.
The DOH reported 4,213 new cases across the state and 33 new deaths. More than 4 million Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 20):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 25 new cases; 7,724 total cases (6,561 confirmed, 1,163 probable); 31,837 negatives; 158 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 15 new cases; 3,910 total cases (2,830 confirmed, 1,070 probable); 9,096 negatives; 130 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 13 new cases; 10,898 total cases (8,852 confirmed, 2,046 probable); 35,662 negatives; 309 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 75 new cases; 17,428 total cases (14,287 confirmed, 3,141 probable); 71,616 negatives; 491 deaths (+2)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 102 new cases; 21,668 total cases (19,282 confirmed, 2,386 probable); 92,210 negatives; 511 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 34 new cases; 13,101 total cases (11,269 confirmed, 1,832 probable); 45,822 negatives; 337 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new case; 1,165 total cases (665 confirmed, 500 probable); 3,499 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 8 new cases; 4,484 total cases (3,777 confirmed, 707 probable); 13,892 negatives; 126 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 1,871 total cases (1,689 confirmed, 182 probable); 4,731 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 32 new cases; 13,394 total cases (11,733 confirmed, 1,661 probable); 45,215 negatives; 264 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 4,697 total cases (4,461 confirmed, 236 probable); 13,096 negatives; 174 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 22 new cases; 3,084 total cases (2,490 confirmed, 594 probable); 9,602 negatives; 88 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 191 new cases; 37,881 total cases (31,547 confirmed, 6,334 probable); 136,189 negatives; 743 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 20):
- 17013: 2,094 positives, 10,748 negatives - +6 since March 19
- 17015: 1,322 positives, 5,472 negatives - +4 since March 19
- 17050: 2,084 positives, 10,694 negatives - +2 since March 19
- 17055: 2,370 positives, 13,329 negatives - +9 since March 19
- 17011: 2,330 positives, 11,267 negatives - +11 since March 19
- 17007: 333 positives, 1,317 negatives - +2 since March 19
- 17065: 219 positives, 948 negatives - +2 since March 19
- 17324: 203 positives, 1,024 negatives - +0 since March 19
- 17241: 537 positives, 2,642 negatives - +1 since March 19
- 17257: 1,551 positives, 5,267 negatives - +3 since March 19
- 17240: 141 positives, 490 negatives - +0 since March 19
- 17025: 930 positives, 4,269 negatives - +2 since March 19
- 17070: 914 positives, 4,190 negatives - +4 since March 19
- 17043: 314 positives, 1,560 negatives - +1 since March 19
- 17019: 1,007 positives, 4,353 negatives - +6 since March 19
- 17266: 19 positives, 95 negatives - +0 since March 19
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (March 12-March 18):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (5.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.8 (100 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.4% last 7 days (8.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.5 (133 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 81.3 (95.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 89.8 (110.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.8% last 7 days (5.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 118 (94.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.5% last 7 days (7.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 117.1 (107.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.0% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.1 (86.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.3% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 120.9 (107.8 previous 7 days)