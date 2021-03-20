DOH: 75 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths reported Saturday in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths for Cumberland County in Saturday's data release.

Saturday's report included 308 total test results, with 33 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (233) and confirmed positive tests (42), the county saw about 15.3% of its tests come back positive.

On the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County showed drops in percent positivity and incidence rate per 1,000 for the week of March 12-18. The county's incidence rate dropped to 4.4% (down from 4.8%) and its incidence rate dropped to 81.3 (down from 95.9.)

The state as whole saw its percent positivity increase to 6.5% (up from 5.7%) and incidence rate increase to 110.8 (up from 100).

There were 48 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Saturday's report, with four in intensive care units and seven on ventilators.

As of Saturday's data, the Health Department says 22,926 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 24,142 full vaccines (both doses of Moderna or Pfizer's vaccine, or Johnson & Johnson's single dose) administered.