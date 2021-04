DOH: 75 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that there were 75 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County.

Wednesday's report included 172 total test results, with 37 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (97) and confirmed positive tests (38), the county saw about 28% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 61.71 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 306.27.

Tuesday's 110 new cases in the county featured the county's first single-day case total over 100 since Feb. 2, discounting 393 new cases reported on Feb. 27 directly linked to a COVID outbreak at SCI Camp Hill prison.

However, the county also reported 670 total test results Tuesday, an unusually high number of test results for a county that typically has 150-300 test results in a given day.

"While we see a trend of higher COVID-19 cases reported to us and shared on Tuesdays from the weekend, this increase does include backlogged antigen testing (rapid tests) data from urgent care centers," said Maggi Barton, the DOH Deputy Press Secretary. "We continue to work with these facilities to ensure case information is reported in a timely manner."

