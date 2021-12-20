DOH: 75.5% of Penn State Health' COVID patients are unvaccinated in Monday's update

COVID-19 hospitalization data for Penn State Health acute care hospitals continues to trend toward a higher number of patients being unvaccinated.

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 171 total cases (168 adults, 3 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of three cases since Friday. Of the known-status patients (20 are unknown status), 37 are fully vaccinated (24.5%) with six in an ICU and five on ventilators; 114 are nonvaccinated (75.5%) with 27 adults in an ICU and 15 adults on a ventilator. Two unvaccinated children are hospitalized with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator. One child is unknown status.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 31 COVID patients. Eight are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 23 are unvaccinated adults (no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 13 COVID patients, nine of them unvaccinated (no one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and four are fully vaccinated.

Monday's local data update

The state Department of Health reported 98 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths in Monday's report for Cumberland County.

Data for hospitalizations was not updated on the Health Department dashboard for Monday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County was 127 in Sunday's report. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 126.6 (the highest rate since Jan. 25), the 32nd straight day the average has increased for the county. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2.

There are 21 adults in intensive care and 22 on ventilators. Eight adult ICU beds remain open of the 115 currently staffed across the county, and 41 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department reported in its weekly update on Jan. 14 that the number of people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 on Dec. 13 was 5.4% higher than on Dec. 6. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 14% and 10.3%, respectively, for the week.

The county reported 55 deaths in October, and 33 in November. It has reported 40 deaths in the first 20 days of December.

Monday's report included 209 test results for Cumberland County, with 24 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (111) and confirmed positive tests (74), the county saw 40% of its tests come back positive.

Franklin County reported 121 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday, with one of 33 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 21 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 22 adults in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday, with 23 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 86 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 41 adults in intensive care and 25 on ventilators.

Early warning dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 17.3% for the week of Dec. 10-16, up from 15.3% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 326.8, up from 260.9 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Lebanon County's percent positivity for the week decreased to 24.1% for the week (down from 25.9%), but remains the fourth highest percentage in the state. Perry County has the sixth highest percent positivity in the state at 22.4%.

Susquehanna County leads the state in incidence rate at 672 and percent positivity at 27.2%.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 3-9 at 8.1%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 155.6.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 16th week of the school year, the department reported 156 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 8-14, an increase of 30 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,173.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,870 cases reported during the week of Dec. 8-14, compared to 9,214 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 113,413.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 60.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 68% have been fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 63.5% have been fully vaccinated.

The Health Department Tuesday posted its monthly update on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as “breakthrough.” Between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 6, 2021, data shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, people.

The data shows:

• Vaccinated people are more than 4 times likely to avoid getting COVID-19.

• Vaccinated people have a 2 to 4 times better chance of staying out of the hospital due to COVID-19.

• Vaccinated people are 4 times less likely to die from COVID-19, based on the latest data through Sept. 30.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 20):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 69 new cases; 16,156 total cases (13,031 confirmed, 3,125 probable); 45,594 negatives; 261 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated

69 new cases; 16,156 total cases (13,031 confirmed, 3,125 probable); 45,594 negatives; 261 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 8,428 total cases (5,704 confirmed, 2,724 probable); 13,181 negatives; 212 deaths; 36.1% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 8,428 total cases (5,704 confirmed, 2,724 probable); 13,181 negatives; 212 deaths; 36.1% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 21 new cases; 22,397 total cases (17,704 confirmed, 4,693 probable); 48,983 negatives; 475 deaths (+1); 47.5% of county population vaccinated

21 new cases; 22,397 total cases (17,704 confirmed, 4,693 probable); 48,983 negatives; 475 deaths (+1); 47.5% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 98 new cases; 34,534 total cases (26,558 confirmed, 7,976 probable); 107,759 negatives; 691 deaths; 60.1% of county population vaccinated

98 new cases; 34,534 total cases (26,558 confirmed, 7,976 probable); 107,759 negatives; 691 deaths; 60.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 82 new cases; 41,236 total cases (34,869 confirmed, 6,367 probable); 133,997 negatives; 739 deaths (+1); 56% of county population vaccinated

82 new cases; 41,236 total cases (34,869 confirmed, 6,367 probable); 133,997 negatives; 739 deaths (+1); 56% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 92 new cases; 26,441 total cases (21,063 confirmed, 5,378 probable); 66,117 negatives; 523 deaths (+1); 45.2% of county population vaccinated

92 new cases; 26,441 total cases (21,063 confirmed, 5,378 probable); 66,117 negatives; 523 deaths (+1); 45.2% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 2,978 total cases (1,413 confirmed, 1,565 probable); 5,159 negatives; 42 deaths; 33.5% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 2,978 total cases (1,413 confirmed, 1,565 probable); 5,159 negatives; 42 deaths; 33.5% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 12 new cases; 8,203 total cases (6,700 confirmed, 1,503 probable); 22,137 negatives; 194 deaths; 47.7% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 8,203 total cases (6,700 confirmed, 1,503 probable); 22,137 negatives; 194 deaths; 47.7% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 3,685 total cases (3,370 confirmed, 315 probable); 6,926 negatives; 141 deaths; 37.4% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 3,685 total cases (3,370 confirmed, 315 probable); 6,926 negatives; 141 deaths; 37.4% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 80 new cases; 25,275 total cases (21,564 confirmed, 3,711 probable); 65,131 negatives; 377 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated

80 new cases; 25,275 total cases (21,564 confirmed, 3,711 probable); 65,131 negatives; 377 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 11 new cases; 8,899 total cases (8,421 confirmed, 478 probable); 18,213 negatives; 234 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 8,899 total cases (8,421 confirmed, 478 probable); 18,213 negatives; 234 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 12 new cases; 6,538 total cases (5,091 confirmed, 1,447 probable); 14,129 negatives; 145 deaths; 43.1% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 6,538 total cases (5,091 confirmed, 1,447 probable); 14,129 negatives; 145 deaths; 43.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 330 new cases; 78,153 total cases (63,317 confirmed; 14,836 probable); 201,531 negatives; 1,148 deaths; 53.2% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 20):

17013: 4,045 positives, 16,608 negatives - +41 since Dec. 17

17015: 2,459 positives, 8,170 negatives - +34 since Dec. 17

17050: 3,859 positives, 17,378 negatives - +34 since Dec. 17

17055: 4,337 positives, 19,203 negatives - +51 since Dec. 17

17011: 3,906 positives, 15,923 negatives - +45 since Dec. 17

17007: 605 positives, 2,131 negatives - +12 since Dec. 17

17065: 452 positives, 1,441 negatives - +5 since Dec. 17

17324: 489 positives, 1,447 negatives - +14 since Dec. 17

17241: 1,117 positives, 3,556 negatives - +20 since Dec. 17

17257: 2,757 positives, 8,037 negatives - +56 since Dec. 17

17240: 284 positives, 733 negatives - +8 since Dec. 17

17025: 1,851 positives, 6,681 negatives - +29 since Dec. 17

17070: 1,743 positives, 6,222 negatives - +24 since Dec. 17

17043: 593 positives, 2,385 negatives - +9 since Dec. 17

17019: 2,137 positives, 6,292 negatives - +23 since Dec. 17

17266: 41 positives, 148 negatives - +2 since Dec. 17

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (14.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 336.5 (337.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (20.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 403.8 (348.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.8 (260.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.3 (282.8 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 21% last 7 days (20.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 447 (353.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 24.1% last 7 days (25.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 494.4 (495.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 22.4% last 7 days (23.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 358.7 (367.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 21.6% last 7 days (22.1% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (22.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 461.4 (457.6 previous 7 days)

