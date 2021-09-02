DOH: 74 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday.

The last time the county saw three deaths reported on a single day was Feb. 25. The deaths bring the county's death toll from COVID-19 to 546.

Thursday's report included 238 total test results, with 19 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (164) and confirmed positive tests (55), the county saw 25.1% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 53 in Thursday's report, a decrease of four from Wednesday, with 15 adults in intensive care and six on ventilators.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 78. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 359.16.

The Health Department confirmed 4,816 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,308,284. An additional 90 deaths were reported for the state, bringing the total number of deaths to 28,325.

The number of deaths reported statewide Thursday was the highest since 97 deaths were reported on Feb. 22.