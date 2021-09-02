DOH: 74 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday.
The last time the county saw three deaths reported on a single day was Feb. 25. The deaths bring the county's death toll from COVID-19 to 546.
Thursday's report included 238 total test results, with 19 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (164) and confirmed positive tests (55), the county saw 25.1% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 53 in Thursday's report, a decrease of four from Wednesday, with 15 adults in intensive care and six on ventilators.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 78. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 359.16.
The Health Department confirmed 4,816 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,308,284. An additional 90 deaths were reported for the state, bringing the total number of deaths to 28,325.
The number of deaths reported statewide Thursday was the highest since 97 deaths were reported on Feb. 22.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Bradford County. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
The southcentral region reported 642 cases Tuesday. York County reported 177 cases, Franklin County 102, and Dauphin County 73. Eleven of the 13 counties in the region reported double-digit new cases Thursday.
In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says 57% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 65.8% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
Another 8,603 Cumberland County residents became fully vaccinated in August, marking an increase over the 8,302 who became fully vaccinated in July. The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated is 144,210.
Partial vaccinations saw a larger increase between July and August. July saw 7,943 residents receive at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. That number jumped to 11,707 in August, a difference of 3,764.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 99.4% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the one-week period ending Aug. 28, marking an increase from the 99.1% estimated for the week ending Aug. 21.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 99.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 99% for the one-week period ending Aug. 21.
In Pennsylvania, the delta variant accounted for 98% of cases through Aug. 14.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers n the southcentral region (for Sept. 2):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 54 new cases; 10,645 total cases (8,764 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 40,974 negatives; 191 deaths; 45.5% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 18 new cases; 5,045 total cases (3,475 confirmed, 1,570 probable); 11,076 negatives; 144 deaths; 31.8% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 35 new cases; 14,126 total cases (11,048 confirmed, 3,078 probable); 42,897 negatives; 346 deaths; 43.1% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 74 new cases; 22,497 total cases (17,985 confirmed, 4,512 probable); 90,986 negatives; 546 deaths (+3); 57% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 73 new cases; 28,499 total cases (24,624 confirmed, 3,875 probable); 117,396 negatives; 578 deaths (+1); 53.4% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 102 new cases; 16,925 total cases (14,305 confirmed, 2,620 probable); 60,166 negatives; 381 deaths (+1); 40.5% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 16 new cases; 1,529 total cases (832 confirmed, 697 probable); 4,504 negatives; 19 deaths (+1); 27.5% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 16 new cases; 5,502 total cases (4,605 confirmed, 897 probable); 17,968 negatives; 137 deaths; 42.7% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 9 new cases; 2,313 total cases (2,076 confirmed, 237 probable); 5,964 negatives; 90 deaths; 36.2% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 48 new cases; 17,261 total cases (14,861 confirmed, 2,400 probable); 58,560 negatives; 305 deaths (+1); 46.2% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 17 new cases; 5,679 total cases (5,360 confirmed, 319 probable); 16,263 negatives; 183 deaths; 43.8% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 4,159 total cases (3,226 confirmed, 933 probable); 11,940 negatives; 102 deaths; 42.2% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 177 new cases; 50,727 total cases (41,212 confirmed, 9,515 probable); 176,909 negatives; 852 deaths (+3); 50.2% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 1):
- 17013: 2,704 positives, 13,806 negatives - +35 since Aug. 30
- 17015: 1,649 positives, 6,874 negatives - +23 since Aug. 30
- 17050: 2,647 positives, 14,157 negatives - +34 since Aug. 30
- 17055: 3,009 positives, 16,755 negatives - +32 since Aug. 30
- 17011: 2,806 positives, 13,781 negatives - +21 since Aug. 30
- 17007: 401 positives, 1,722 negatives - +2 since Aug. 30
- 17065: 271 positives, 1,224 negatives - +1 since Aug. 30
- 17324: 291 positives, 1,306 negatives - +6 since Aug. 30
- 17241: 710 positives, 3,164 negatives - +21 since Aug. 30
- 17257: 1,894 positives, 7,039 negatives - +17 since Aug. 30
- 17240: 170 positives, 629 negatives - +1 since Aug. 30
- 17025: 1,196 positives, 5,473 negatives - +13 since Aug. 30
- 17070: 1,154 positives, 5,310 negatives - +11 since Aug. 30
- 17043: 407 positives, 2,012 negatives - +9 since Aug. 30
- 17019: 1,328 positives, 5,436 negatives - +12 since Aug. 30
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 30
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 20 - Aug. 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 118.3 (101.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 153.4 (126.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (7.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.7 (91.6 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (11.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.3 (143 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (10% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 191.6 (140 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.4% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.2 (119.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.5 (88.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 147.4 (131.8 previous 7 days)
