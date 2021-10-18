DOH: 73 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 73 cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths for Cumberland County Monday.

The county has now reported 32 deaths in October, the highest total since 36 in February. The county totaled 21 deaths in September.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 stayed at 115 in Monday's report, the same as Sunday. There are 27 adults in intensive care (the same as Sunday) and 17 on ventilators (the same as Sunday). Six adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 39 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Monday's report included 195 test results, with 20 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (122) and confirmed positive tests (53), the county saw 30.3% of its tests come back positive.

The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 101.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 589.26.

The southcentral region reported 552 cases and 12 new deaths Monday, with 181 cases in York County, 70 cases in Blair County and 65 cases in Dauphin County.

Franklin County reports 90 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (two more than Sunday), with six of 32 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 19 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 17 adults in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 117 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (down three from Sunday), with 28 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 67 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 36 adults in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the seventh week of the school year, the department reported another 118 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 5-12, a decrease of 58 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,070.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the third week in a row with 6,433 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 48,617.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decerease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity decrease to 11.5% for the week of Oct. 8-14, down from 13.0% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 198.1, down from 264.8 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 8-14 at 4.7% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 93.2.

Penn State Health update (Oct. 18)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 122 total cases (118 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 23 are fully vaccinated (18.8%) with one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 76 are nonvaccinated (62.2%) with 28 adults in an ICU and 11 adults on a ventilator, and 23 are unknown status patients. All four children hospitalized are unvaccinated, with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 26 COVID patients. Nine are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 17 unvaccinated adults (three in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients. Seven are not fully vaccinated (one in an ICU) and three are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 61.6% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 71% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 18):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 24 new cases; 12,842 total cases (10,553 confirmed, 2,289 probable); 43,666 negatives; 211 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated

70 new cases; 16,690 total cases (13,142 confirmed, 3,548 probable); 46,577 negatives; 369 deaths; 45.6% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 73 new cases; 27,298 total cases (21,500 confirmed, 5,798 probable); 99,884 negatives; 599 deaths (+3); 61.6% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 18):

17013: 3,322 positives, 15,376 negatives - +28 since Oct. 15

17015: 1,967 positives, 7,560 negatives - +15 since Oct. 15

17050: 3,129 positives, 15,746 negatives - +31 since Oct. 15

17055: 3,510 positives, 17,975 negatives - +31 since Oct. 15

17011: 3,250 positives, 15,029 negatives - +18 since Oct. 15

17007: 472 positives, 1,918 negatives - +3 since Oct. 15

17065: 341 positives, 1,340 negatives - +2 since Oct. 15

17324: 367 positives, 1,398 negatives - +2 since Oct. 15

17241: 886 positives, 3,392 negatives - +4 since Oct. 15

17257: 2,280 positives, 7,664 negatives - +18 since Oct. 15

17240: 214 positives, 684 negatives - +2 since Oct. 15

17025: 1,494 positives, 6,101 negatives - +12 since Oct. 15

17070: 1,390 positives, 5,812 negatives - +16 since Oct. 15

17043: 478 positives, 2,202 negatives - +3 since Oct. 15

17019: 1,633 positives, 5,960 negatives - +17 since Oct. 15

17266: 26 positives, 135 negatives - +0 since Oct. 15

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 14)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 22 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 14.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 22 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 14. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 11 new cases since Oct. 11; 141 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 11 new cases since Oct. 11; 141 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 8 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 7; 37 student cases and 6 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 8 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 7; 37 student cases and 6 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Oct. 11; 156 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Oct. 11; 156 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 10 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 12.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 10 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 12. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 16 new cases since Oct. 4; 136 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 16 new cases since Oct. 4; 136 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.) South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 9 new cases since Oct. 5; 66 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 9 new cases since Oct. 5; 66 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 50 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 14.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 50 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 14. Dickinson College : 5 student cases and 2 employee cases since Oct. 11; 27 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 5 student cases and 2 employee cases since Oct. 11; 27 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 4 new student cases and 1 new employee case since Oct. 11; 46 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 4 new student cases and 1 new employee case since Oct. 11; 46 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 7 new student cases and 3 new staff case since Oct. 11; 134 student cases and 14 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (9.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 195.6 (220.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 16.2% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 229.1 (262.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 11.5% last 7 days (13.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 198.1 (264.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (13.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 230.7 (302.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 13.4% last 7 days (18.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 167.1 (274.1 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (14.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 234.8 (285.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 18.6% last 7 days (19.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 235.6 (276.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 16.3% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 284.2 (298.6 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

