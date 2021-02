DOH: 73 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health Thursday reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County in its daily data update.

Thursday's data report for Cumberland County included 310 test results, with 25 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (237) and confirmed positive tests (48), the county saw about 16.8% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases is 70.43 and its 14-day per capita rate is 534.0. The seven-day rate is now removed from back-to-back days of high cases in the county Jan. 28-29 due to inclusion of backlogged testing data in the daily reports. Tests included in that data date back as far as Dec. 20, leading to case totals of 447 and 369 on Jan. 28-29.

There were 68 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's update, with 13 in intensive care units and eight on ventilators.

In the southcentral region for Thursday, York County had 196 new cases and Dauphin County reported 78 new cases.

As of Thursday's data, the Health Department says 12,484 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 4,400 full vaccines (both doses) administered.