DOH: 73 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health on Friday reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths for Cumberland County.

Friday's data finishes off a week where the county featured six straight days with case counts in double digits, as well as improving numbers on the state's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

For the week of Jan. 15-21, Cumberland County showed a drop in percent positivity at 10%, down from 13.3% the week prior, and a drop in incidence rate per 100,000 people at 198.5, down from 296 the prior week. That's the first time the county's percent positivity hit 10% or lower and its incidence rate dropped below 200 on the state's dashboard since Nov. 12.

The state as a whole also showed drops in both categories with a percent positivity at 10.5% (down from 12.8% the previous week) and an incidence rate of 243.2 (down from 322.8 the previous week).

However, Cumberland County has now reported 34 deaths in the past seven days, with Friday marking its fourth day in the last five days with seven or more deaths. The county now has 100 deaths so far in January after reporting 162 deaths in December.