DOH: 73 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health on Friday reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths for Cumberland County.
Friday's data finishes off a week where the county featured six straight days with case counts in double digits, as well as improving numbers on the state's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
For the week of Jan. 15-21, Cumberland County showed a drop in percent positivity at 10%, down from 13.3% the week prior, and a drop in incidence rate per 100,000 people at 198.5, down from 296 the prior week. That's the first time the county's percent positivity hit 10% or lower and its incidence rate dropped below 200 on the state's dashboard since Nov. 12.
The state as a whole also showed drops in both categories with a percent positivity at 10.5% (down from 12.8% the previous week) and an incidence rate of 243.2 (down from 322.8 the previous week).
However, Cumberland County has now reported 34 deaths in the past seven days, with Friday marking its fourth day in the last five days with seven or more deaths. The county now has 100 deaths so far in January after reporting 162 deaths in December.
Friday's report included 275 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (202) and confirmed positive tests (67) Friday, the county saw about 25% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 88.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 604.25, the lowest rate since Nov. 25.
There were 103 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (down four from Thursday), with 22 in intensive care units, and 20 on ventilators.
In the southcentral region for Friday, York County had 258 new cases as well as 10 deaths and Dauphin County had 111 new cases and two deaths. The region's 13 counties reported a total of 38 deaths Friday.
The Health Department reported 5,338 new cases of COVID-19 for the state Friday and 193 additional deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 22):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 45 new cases; 6,130 total cases (5,359 confirmed, 771 probable); 27,496 negatives; 130 deaths (+2)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 11 new cases; 3,468 total cases (2,607 confirmed, 861 probable); 8,203 negatives; 117 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 60 new cases; 9,578 total cases (7,905 confirmed, 1,673 probable); 32,027 negatives; 228 deaths (+4)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 73 new cases; 13,042 total cases (11,582 confirmed, 1,460 probable); 61,256 negatives; 399 deaths (+7)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 111 new cases; 17,014 total cases (16,056 confirmed, 958 probable); 81,007 negatives; 408 deaths (+2)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 54 new cases; 10,987 total cases (9,636 confirmed, 1,351 probable); 39,578 negatives; 290 deaths (+4)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 10 new cases; 973 total cases (563 confirmed, 410 probable); 3,021 negatives; 12 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 10 new cases; 3,692 total cases (3,095 confirmed, 597 probable); 11,253 negatives; 104 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 1,629 total cases (1,462 confirmed, 167 probable); 4,133 negatives; 76 deaths (+3)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 96 new cases; 11,161 total cases (9,913 confirmed, 1,248 probable); 38,593 negatives; 209 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 32 new cases; 4,102 total cases (3,894 confirmed, 208 probable); 11,445 negatives; 147 deaths (+3)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 10 new cases; 2,284 total cases (2,025 confirmed, 259 probable); 8,349 negatives; 66 deaths (+1)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 258 new cases; 29,618 total cases (25,884 confirmed, 3,734 probable); 117,686 negatives; 585 deaths (+10)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 22):
- 17013: 1,720 positives, 8,536 negatives - +66 since Jan. 15
- 17015: 1,089 positives, 4,729 negatives - +59 since Jan. 15
- 17050: 1,733 positives, 9,005 negatives - +69 since Jan. 15
- 17055: 1,945 positives, 11,646 negatives - +89 since Jan. 15
- 17011: 1,674 positives, 9,691 negatives - +56 since Jan. 15
- 17007: 275 positives, 1,131 negatives - +12 since Jan. 15
- 17065: 190 positives, 806 negatives - +7 since Jan. 15
- 17324: 165 positives, 876 negatives - +5 since Jan. 15
- 17241: 459 positives, 2,303 negatives - +22 since Jan. 15
- 17257: 1,393 positives, 4,456 negatives - +58 since Jan. 15
- 17240: 123 positives, 400 negatives - +2 since Jan. 15
- 17025: 759 positives, 3,601 negatives - +44 since Jan. 15
- 17070: 726 positives, 3,652 negatives - +51 since Jan. 15
- 17043: 243 positives, 1,355 negatives - +11 since Jan. 15
- 17019: 819 positives, 3,762 negatives - +45 since Jan. 15
- 17266: 16 positives, 83 negatives - +0 since Jan. 15
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 29):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 13 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 67 resident cases; 58 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 34 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 102 resident cases; 61 staff cases; 33 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 39 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from lat report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 11 resident cases; 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 53 resident cases; 37 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 9 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 30 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 72 staff cases; 49 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 74 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 20 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 44 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Jan. 15-Jan. 21):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 10.5% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 243.2 (322.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.5% last 7 days (20.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 320.4 (437.8 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.0% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 198.5 (296.0 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (13.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 252.6 (368.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (18.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 280.0 (381.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.4% last 7 days (15.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 364.6 (430.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.3% last 7 days (23.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 218.3 (432.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.5% last 7 days (16.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.9 (376.6 previous 7 days)