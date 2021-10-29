DOH: 72 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday.

The county has reported 57 deaths so far in October, the fourth highest death total for a month during the pandemic (December 2020 had 163 deaths, January 2021 had 113 deaths, and November 2020 had 93 deaths). The county reported 21 COVID-related deaths in September.

The number of patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 decreased to 95 in Friday's report, down one from Thursday. There are 18 adults in intensive care (down two from Thursday) and 16 on ventilators (down two from Thursday). Thirteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 115 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Friday's report included 230 test results, with 11 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (158) and confirmed positive tests (61), the county saw 27.9% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 718 cases and 26 new deaths Friday, with 190 cases and five deaths in York County, 122 cases and one death in Blair County and 61 cases and two deaths in Franklin County.

Franklin County reports 55 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (down 15 from Thursday), with four of 28 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 12 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 13 adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 119 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (up two from Thursday), with 24 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 78 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 33 adults in intensive care and 21 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the eighth week of the school year, the department reported 72 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 20-26, a decrease of 46 from the 118 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,261.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the fifth week in a row with 5,238 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 59,743.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity decreased to 8.5% for the week of Oct. 22-28, down from 10.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 123.9, down from 156.7 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 22-28 at 3.3% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 63.9.

Philadelphia and Sullivan counties each dropped out of high transmission status for COVID, with both listed as substantial spread now.

Penn State Health update (Oct. 29)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 107 total cases (102 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 25 are fully vaccinated (23.4%) with two in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 67 are nonvaccinated (62.6%) with 22 adults in an ICU and 12 adults on a ventilator, and 15 are unknown status patients. Four of five children hospitalized are unvaccinated, with two in an ICU and two on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 20 COVID patients. Ten are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 10 unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has six COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU, two on a ventilator) and one is fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Sullivan and Philadelphia counties which have dropped to "substantial," the next highest level. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 62.5% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 72.1% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 29):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 49 new cases; 13,301 total cases (10,886 confirmed, 2,415 probable); 44,016 negatives; 224 deaths (+3); 49.8% of county population vaccinated

49 new cases; 13,301 total cases (10,886 confirmed, 2,415 probable); 44,016 negatives; 224 deaths (+3); 49.8% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 35 new cases; 6,800 total cases (4,618 confirmed, 2,182 probable); 12,430 negatives; 171 deaths (+1); 34.6% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 6,800 total cases (4,618 confirmed, 2,182 probable); 12,430 negatives; 171 deaths (+1); 34.6% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 122 new cases; 17,507 total cases (13,783 confirmed, 3,724 probable); 47,037 negatives; 387 deaths (+1); 46.1% of county population vaccinated

122 new cases; 17,507 total cases (13,783 confirmed, 3,724 probable); 47,037 negatives; 387 deaths (+1); 46.1% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 72 new cases; 28,161 total cases (22,044 confirmed, 6,117 probable); 101,577 negatives; 624 deaths (+2); 62.5% of county population vaccinated

72 new cases; 28,161 total cases (22,044 confirmed, 6,117 probable); 101,577 negatives; 624 deaths (+2); 62.5% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 54 new cases; 34,800 total cases (29,883 confirmed, 4,917 probable); 127,907 negatives; 650 deaths (+5); 58.4% of county population vaccinated

54 new cases; 34,800 total cases (29,883 confirmed, 4,917 probable); 127,907 negatives; 650 deaths (+5); 58.4% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 61 new cases; 21,816 total cases (17,790 confirmed, 4,026 probable); 64,251 negatives; 459 deaths (+2); 45.4% of county population vaccinated

61 new cases; 21,816 total cases (17,790 confirmed, 4,026 probable); 64,251 negatives; 459 deaths (+2); 45.4% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 10 new cases; 2,250 total cases (1,116 confirmed, 1,134 probable); 4,994 negatives; 31 deaths; 31% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 2,250 total cases (1,116 confirmed, 1,134 probable); 4,994 negatives; 31 deaths; 31% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 25 new cases; 6,855 total cases (5,639 confirmed, 1,216 probable); 20,569 negatives; 157 deaths (+1); 46.6% of county population vaccinated

25 new cases; 6,855 total cases (5,639 confirmed, 1,216 probable); 20,569 negatives; 157 deaths (+1); 46.6% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 13 new cases; 2,906 total cases (2,646 confirmed, 260 probable); 6,634 negatives; 116 deaths (+1); 39.9% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 2,906 total cases (2,646 confirmed, 260 probable); 6,634 negatives; 116 deaths (+1); 39.9% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 56 new cases; 20,609 total cases (17,622 confirmed, 2,987 probable); 62,945 negatives; 339 deaths (+4); 50.6% of county population vaccinated

56 new cases; 20,609 total cases (17,622 confirmed, 2,987 probable); 62,945 negatives; 339 deaths (+4); 50.6% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 23 new cases; 7,271 total cases (6,876 confirmed, 395 probable); 17,540 negatives; 199 deaths (+1); 48.7% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 7,271 total cases (6,876 confirmed, 395 probable); 17,540 negatives; 199 deaths (+1); 48.7% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 8 new cases; 5,309 total cases (4,101 confirmed, 1,208 probable); 13,225 negatives; 122 deaths; 46.8% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 5,309 total cases (4,101 confirmed, 1,208 probable); 13,225 negatives; 122 deaths; 46.8% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 190 new cases; 62,548 total cases (50,919 confirmed; 11,629 probable); 193,775 negatives; 976 deaths (+5); 55.1% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 29):

17013: 3,376 positives, 15,760 negatives - +37 since Oct. 22

17015: 2,022 positives, 7,678 negatives - +24 since Oct. 22

17050: 3,206 positives, 16,049 negatives - +40 since Oct. 22

17055: 3,606 positives, 18,238 negatives - +62 since Oct. 22

17011: 3,330 positives, 15,247 negatives - +49 since Oct. 22

17007: 481 positives, 1,954 negatives - +4 since Oct. 22

17065: 347 positives, 1,357 negatives - +4 since Oct. 22

17324: 389 positives, 1,407 negatives - +12 since Oct. 22

17241: 907 positives, 3,434 negatives - +13 since Oct. 22

17257: 2,326 positives, 7,744 negatives - +28 since Oct. 22

17240: 221 positives, 697 negatives - +5 since Oct. 22

17025: 1,542 positives, 6,189 negatives - +31 since Oct. 22

17070: 1,434 positives, 5,887 negatives - +25 since Oct. 22

17043: 492 positives, 2,230 negatives - +8 since Oct. 22

17019: 1,693 positives, 6,016 negatives - +40 since Oct. 22

17266: 28 positives, 136 negatives - +1 since Oct. 22

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 22)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 5 staff cases as of the site’s last update on Oct. 20.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 5 staff cases as of the site’s last update on Oct. 20. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 13 new cases since Oct. 14; 154 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 18.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 13 new cases since Oct. 14; 154 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 18. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 7 student cases and no new staff cases since Oct. 18; 61 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 7 student cases and no new staff cases since Oct. 18; 61 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 13 cases since Oct. 18; 180 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 13 cases since Oct. 18; 180 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 13 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 22.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 13 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 22. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 6 new cases since Oct. 18; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 6 new cases since Oct. 18; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.) South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 15.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 15. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 35 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 22.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 35 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 22. Dickinson College : 3 student cases and 1 employee case since Oct. 18; 32 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 3 student cases and 1 employee case since Oct. 18; 32 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 50 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 50 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 6 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 150 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 8.8% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 159.5 (175.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (16.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.2 (236.9 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 8.5% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.9 (156.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 168.9 (197.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 149.7 (169.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (12.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 174.2 (201.0 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (15.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.1 (164.2 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.4% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 245.2 (258.1 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

