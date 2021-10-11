DOH: 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 71 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County Monday. That's the lowest count of new cases in a single day since Sept. 20 (59) and only the third day below 70 new cases since Sept. 8.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 stayed at 102 in Monday's report, the same as Sunday. There are 20 adults in intensive care (the same as Sunday) and 16 on ventilators (one more than Sunday). Ten adult ICU beds remain open of the 111 currently staffed across the county, and 35 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.
Monday's report included 167 test results, with 16 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (96) and confirmed positive tests (55), the county saw 36.4% of its tests come back positive.
The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 111.43. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 640.96.
The southcentral region reported 586 cases and no new deaths Monday, with 236 cases in York County, 66 cases in Dauphin County and 44 cases in Blair County.
Franklin County reports 83 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (the same as Sunday), with one of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 22 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 12 adults in intensive care and nine on ventilators.
Dauphin County reports 121 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (up five from Sunday), with 28 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 75 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 29 adults in intensive care and 23 on ventilators.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the sixth week of the school year, the department reported another 176 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, a decrease of 14 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 949.
Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the second week in a row with 7,046 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 42,182.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 13.1% for the week of Oct. 1-7, up from 11.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 259.3, up from 241.1 the previous week.
Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the second lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 1-7 at 4.5% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 91.4.
Penn State Health update (Oct. 11)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Monday's update shows 118 total cases (110 adults, 8 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 25 are fully vaccinated (21.2%) with three in an ICU and one on a ventilator, 69 are nonvaccinated (58.5%) with 25 in an ICU and 13 on a ventilator, and 24 are unknown status patients. Five of the eight children hospitalized are unvaccinated (with three at unknown status), with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 25 COVID patients. Ten are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 15 unvaccinated (two in an ICU and two on a ventilator).
Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients. Eight are not fully vaccinated (three in an ICU) and two are fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 61% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 70.4% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 11):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 36 new cases; 12,505 total cases (10,282 confirmed, 2,223 probable); 43,415 negatives; 206 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 8 new cases; 6,342 total cases (4,337 confirmed, 2,005 probable); 12,155 negatives; 155 deaths; 33.8% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 44 new cases; 16,193 total cases (12,770 confirmed, 3,423 probable); 46,241 negatives; 360 deaths; 45.2% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 71 new cases; 26,585 total cases (21,004 confirmed, 5,581 probable); 98,869 negatives; 582 deaths; 61% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 66 new cases; 33,091 total cases (28,452 confirmed, 4,639 probable); 125,065 negatives; 604 deaths; 57% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 30 new cases; 20,690 total cases (17,132 confirmed, 3,558 probable); 63,415 negatives; 426 deaths; 44% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new cases; 2,052 total cases (1,046 confirmed, 1,006 probable); 4,902 negatives; 26 deaths; 29.7% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 18 new cases; 6,473 total cases (5,354 confirmed, 1,119 probable); 19,677 negatives; 150 deaths; 45.4% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 2,726 total cases (2,479 confirmed, 247 probable); 6,445 negatives; 111 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 40 new cases; 19,737 total cases (16,917 confirmed, 2,820 probable); 61,697 negatives; 317 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 21 new cases; 6,727 total cases (6,354 confirmed, 373 probable); 17,217 negatives; 186 deaths; 47.3% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 10 new cases; 4,996 total cases (3,864 confirmed, 1,132 probable); 12,895 negatives; 111 deaths; 45.6% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 236 new cases; 58,715 total cases (47,895 confirmed; 10,820 probable); 190,163 negatives; 921 deaths; 53.7% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 11):
- 17013: 3,239 positives, 15,198 negatives - +42 since Oct. 8
- 17015: 1,927 positives, 7,487 negatives - +19 since Oct. 8
- 17050: 3,056 positives, 15,570 negatives - +24 since Oct. 8
- 17055: 3,418 positives, 17,846 negatives - +36 since Oct. 8
- 17011: 3,189 positives, 14,867 negatives - +31 since Oct. 8
- 17007: 465 positives, 1,896 negatives - +3 since Oct. 8
- 17065: 336 positives, 1,321 negatives - +3 since Oct. 8
- 17324: 358 positives, 1,392 negatives - +4 since Oct. 8
- 17241: 872 positives, 3,361 negatives - +17 since Oct. 8
- 17257: 2,240 positives, 7,627 negatives - +19 since Oct. 8
- 17240: 208 positives, 679 negatives - +2 since Oct. 8
- 17025: 1,453 positives, 6,025 negatives - +15 since Oct. 8
- 17070: 1,353 positives, 5,774 negatives - +10 since Oct. 8
- 17043: 464 positives, 2,183 negatives - +4 since Oct. 8
- 17019: 1,583 positives, 5,909 negatives - +13 since Oct. 8
- 17266: 25 positives, 133 negatives - +1 since Oct. 8
School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 7)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 30 student cases and 3 staff cases as of Oct. 8.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): no new cases since Oct. 7; 130 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 8 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 7; 37 student cases and 6 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 4 cases since Oct. 7; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 10 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 8.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 15 new cases since Sept. 28; 120 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 17 new cases since Sept. 28; 57 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 63 student cases and 9 staff cases as of Oct. 7.
- Dickinson College: 5 student cases and 5 employee cases since Oct. 4; 8 student cases and 3 employee cases since Oct. 7; 22 student cases and 20 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: no new student cases and 1 new employee case since Oct. 4; 42 student cases and 15 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: 2 new student cases and one new staff case since Oct. 7; 127 student cases and 11 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 1-7):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 215.5 (205.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.2 (283.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (11.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.3 (241.1 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.6% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 299.7 (285.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.3% last 7 days (19.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 270.3 (339.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (14.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 271.5 (226.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 272.3 (263.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 287 (276.4 previous 7 days)
