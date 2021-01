DOH: 71 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths for Cumberland County.

That marks the fifth straight day of new cases totals below 100 for the county and it's the third lowest case total in January.

Cumberland County has now reported 35 deaths in the past seven days, with Thursday marking its fourth day in the last seven days with seven or more deaths. The county now has 93 deaths in January after reporting 162 deaths in December, including 117 in the first 21 days of that month.

Thursday's report included 145 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (74) and confirmed positive tests (46) Thursday, the county saw about 38% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 88.00, which is the county's lowest rate since Nov. 16, and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 657.93, the lowest rate since Jan. 4

There were 107 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report (down 16 from Wednesday), with 20 in intensive care units, and 20 on ventilators.