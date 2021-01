DOH: 70 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths for Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health on Saturday reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths for Cumberland County.

However, Cumberland County recorded double digits deaths for the second time this week. It is the fifth day in the last six with seven or more deaths. The county now has 112 deaths so far in January after reporting 162 deaths in December.

Saturday's report included 317 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (247) and confirmed positive tests (55) Saturday, the county saw about 18.2% of its tests come back positive.

There were 110 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Saturday's report (up seven from Friday), with 22 in intensive care units, and 21 on ventilators (increase of one).

The DOH reports 6,265 people have received the first dose of the vaccine in Cumberland County, and 1,203 have received both doses.

In the southcentral region for Saturday, York County had 194 new cases as well as 15 deaths, reaching 600 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic, and Dauphin County had 123 new cases and four deaths. The region's 13 counties reported a total of 46 deaths Friday, an increase of eight from Friday.