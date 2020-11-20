DOH: 7 new deaths from COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Friday with 84 new cases

The state Department of Health reported Friday that Cumberland County saw 84 cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths associated with the disease.
The number of new deaths ties the highest single-day total for the county, which also recorded seven new deaths on May 5. The county has reported 15 deaths in the last three days, the most COVID-19 deaths its has reported in a three-day period.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 rose by four Friday with 58 patients listed on the DoH dashboard.
Friday's report snaps of run of three straight days with more than 100 new cases reported in the county. It is, however, the 17th straight day the county's 14-day per-capita rate has increased, which sits at a new high of 502.03 cases per 100,000 people. The 7-day average is 102.57.
Judging by just the number of negative tests (390) and confirmed positive tests (75) reported Friday, the county saw about 16% of its tests come back positive.
The 17055 ZIP code (Upper Allen Township) reported the most cases of any ZIP in the county this week with 132. The township is home to Messiah Lifeways and Messiah College.
The 17013 ZIP code (near Carlisle) featured 113 new cases this week. That ZIP is home to Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Messiah Lifeways in Upper Allen Township and Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center near Carlisle have both reported multiple resident deaths this week as they deal with breakouts in cases.
The 17257 ZIP code (Shippensburg) featured 87 new cases this week. That ZIP is home to Shippensburg University.
Shippensburg University said on its website that it has had 190 reported positive COVID-19 student cases and 8 reported positive COVID-19 staff/faculty cases since the start of the semester as of Thursday. The university said it has 92 active student cases currently and 6 active staff/faculty cases.
Three counties in the southcentral region reported more than 100 new cases Friday with Blair County topping the region with 233 news cases, the eighth highest total in the state. York County reported 150 new cases and Dauphin County reported 123 new cases. Mifflin, Franklin and Blair counties each reported four new deaths.
Across the state, there were 108 deaths Friday attributed to COVID-19. The department reported 6,808 additional positives. The DoH report said there are 2,952 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Of that number, 659 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 20):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 25 new cases; 1,636 total cases (1,590 confirmed, 46 probable); 21,221 negatives; 45 deaths (+3)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 44 new cases; 1,113 total cases (866 confirmed, 247 probable); 6,290 negatives; 12 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 233 new cases; 3,105 total cases (2,719 confirmed, 386 probable); 25,716 negatives; 49 deaths (+4)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 84 new cases; 4,017 total cases (3,676 confirmed, 341 probable); 46,713 negatives; 102 deaths (+7)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 123 new cases; 6,637 total cases (6,448 confirmed, 189 probable); 63,794 negatives; 211 deaths (+2)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 74 new cases; 3,582 total cases (3,462 confirmed, 120 probable); 28,488 negatives; 91 deaths (+4)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 198 total cases (160 confirmed, 38 probable); 1,855 negatives; 4 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 27 new cases; 1,488 total cases (1,346 confirmed, 142 probable); 9,501 negatives; 44 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 17 new cases; 535 total cases (512 confirmed, 23 probable); 3,267 negatives; 11 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 83 new cases; 4,444 total cases (4,197 confirmed, 247 probable); 29,246 negatives; 95 deaths (+3)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 66 new cases; 1,202 total cases (1,146 confirmed, 56 probable); 9,014 negatives; 16 deaths (+4)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 23 new cases; 553 total cases (505 confirmed, 48 probable); 6,204 negatives; 9 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 150 new cases; 8,975 total cases (8,585 confirmed, 390 probable); 86,412 negatives; 233 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 20):
- 17013: 548 positives, 6,472 negatives - +113 since Nov. 13
- 17015: 324 positives, 3,310 negatives - +59 since Nov. 13
- 17050: 557 positives, 6,306 negatives - +67 since Nov. 13
- 17055: 669 positives, 9,785 negatives - +132 since Nov. 13
- 17011: 547 positives, 7,745 negatives - +63 since Nov. 13
- 17007: 74 positives, 823 negatives - +23 since Nov. 13
- 17065: 57 positives, 568 negatives - +8 since Nov. 13
- 17324: 53 positives, 680 negatives - +4 since Nov. 13
- 17241: 158 positives, 1,843 negatives - +19 since Nov. 13
- 17257: 512 positives, 2,651 negatives - +87 since Nov. 13
- 17240: 30 positives, 233 negatives - +2 since Nov. 13
- 17025: 201 positives, 2,501 negatives - +37 since Nov. 13
- 17070: 225 positives, 2,560 negatives - +44 since Nov. 13
- 17043: 60 positives, 1,020 negatives - +14 since Nov. 13
- 17019: 186 positives, 2,754 negatives - +32 since Nov. 13
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Nov. 18):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 36 resident cases; 28 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 42 resident cases; 24 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 23 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 94 cases; 53 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 50 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 114 resident cases; 40 staff cases; 34 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 20 resident cases; 19 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 6-Nov. 12):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 204.7 (130.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.0% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 170.2 (122.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 185.3 (80.7 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 197.8 (155.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.1% last 7 days (12.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 282.2 (175.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.6% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 286.6 (240.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 10% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 132.2 (82.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 164.6 (88.8 previous 7 days)
