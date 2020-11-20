DOH: 7 new deaths from COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Friday with 84 new cases

The state Department of Health reported Friday that Cumberland County saw 84 cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths associated with the disease.

The number of new deaths ties the highest single-day total for the county, which also recorded seven new deaths on May 5. The county has reported 15 deaths in the last three days, the most COVID-19 deaths its has reported in a three-day period.

The number of patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 rose by four Friday with 58 patients listed on the DoH dashboard.

Friday's report snaps of run of three straight days with more than 100 new cases reported in the county. It is, however, the 17th straight day the county's 14-day per-capita rate has increased, which sits at a new high of 502.03 cases per 100,000 people. The 7-day average is 102.57.

Judging by just the number of negative tests (390) and confirmed positive tests (75) reported Friday, the county saw about 16% of its tests come back positive.

The 17055 ZIP code (Upper Allen Township) reported the most cases of any ZIP in the county this week with 132. The township is home to Messiah Lifeways and Messiah College.