DOH: 7 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

The number of new COVID-19 cases mostly dropped across the board in the southcentral region, save for Adams County where the number of new cases spiked in Wednesday's report from the state Department of Health.
Tuesday's report from the department had seen York County with the second highest increase of cases in the state, but York County's numbers dropped from 74 new cases the day before to 48 new cases - still a relatively high number for the past few days.
York County also reported four new deaths. The only other county to report additional COVID-19-related deaths was Dauphin County, whose number grew by two to 165 deaths overall.
Like York County, much of the rest of the region saw fewer new cases. Cumberland County saw nearly half of the new cases from Tuesday, moving from 13 cases to seven new cases Wednesday.
Dauphin County, which had been seeing about 26 to 28 new cases each day for the last week, only saw 17 new cases in the latest report. Lebanon County also moved from eight new cases Tuesday to three new cases Wednesday.
The outliers in the Midstate were Adams County, which had six new cases Tuesday but spiked Wednesday with 32 new cases, as well as Franklin County, whose new cases steadily increased over the last few days to end up at 15 new cases Wednesday.
Perry County also had been reporting zero or one new case each day the last few days, but reported two new cases Wednesday.
Overall across the state, new cases were up to 816 from 770 the day before, according to the state Department of Health. Of the new cases, 180 were in the four-county Philadelphia region while 134 were in the six-county Pittsburgh region.
The department also reported 21 new deaths associated with the coronavirus.
County numbers in the southcentral region (Sept. 2):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 32 new cases; 680 total cases (662 confirmed, 18 probable); 13,292 negatives; 23 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 172 total cases (153 confirmed, 19 probable); 3,735 negatives; 5 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 468 total cases (450 confirmed, 18 probable); 13,820 negatives; 11 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 7 new cases; 1,553 total cases (1,469 confirmed, 84 probable); 24,102 negatives; 72 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 17 new cases; 3,372 total cases (3,286 confirmed, 86 probable); 36,181 negatives; 165 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 15 new cases; 1,540 total cases (1,475 confirmed, 65 probable); 17,026 negatives; 47 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 36 total cases (34 confirmed, 2 probable); 1,023 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 373 total cases (362 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,289 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 151 total cases (143 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,920 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 1,739 total cases (1,669 confirmed, 70 probable); 16,146 negatives; 57 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 163 total cases (156 confirmed, 7 probable); 5,473 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 178 total cases (160 confirmed, 18 probable); 3,343 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 48 new cases; 3,490 total cases (3,425 confirmed, 65 probable); 47,802 negatives; 127 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Sept. 2):
- 17013: 200 positives, 3,811 negatives - +1 since Aug. 29
- 17015: 96 positives, 1,959 negatives - +3 since Aug. 29
- 17050: 199 positives, 2,995 negatives - +7 since Aug. 29
- 17055: 231 positives, 3,700 negatives - +11 since Aug. 29
- 17011: 271 positives, 4,566 negatives - +7 since Aug. 29
- 17007: 19 positives, 439 negatives - +0 since Aug. 29
- 17065: 18 positives, 291 negatives - +1 since Aug. 29
- 17324: 28 positives, 386 negatives - +0 since Aug. 29
- 17241: 65 positives, 1,191 negatives - +2 since Aug. 29
- 17257: 255 positives, 1,237 negatives - +2 since Aug. 29
- 17240: 18 positives, 129 negatives - +0 since Aug. 29
- 17025: 85 positives, 1,300 negatives - +3 since Aug. 29
- 17070: 83 positives, 1,324 negatives - +4 since Aug. 29
- 17043: 27 positives, 564 negatives - +2 since Aug. 29
- 17019: 53 positives, 1,441 negatives - +0 since Aug. 29
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Sept. 1):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 21-Aug. 27):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.8 (34.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37 (16.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 27 (25.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 59.5 (46.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.4% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.3 (25.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 29 (16.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 30.3 (45.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5% last 7 days (5.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 49.7 (52 previous 7 days)
