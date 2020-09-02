DOH: 7 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of new COVID-19 cases mostly dropped across the board in the southcentral region, save for Adams County where the number of new cases spiked in Wednesday's report from the state Department of Health.

Tuesday's report from the department had seen York County with the second highest increase of cases in the state, but York County's numbers dropped from 74 new cases the day before to 48 new cases - still a relatively high number for the past few days.

York County also reported four new deaths. The only other county to report additional COVID-19-related deaths was Dauphin County, whose number grew by two to 165 deaths overall.

Like York County, much of the rest of the region saw fewer new cases. Cumberland County saw nearly half of the new cases from Tuesday, moving from 13 cases to seven new cases Wednesday.

Dauphin County, which had been seeing about 26 to 28 new cases each day for the last week, only saw 17 new cases in the latest report. Lebanon County also moved from eight new cases Tuesday to three new cases Wednesday.

The outliers in the Midstate were Adams County, which had six new cases Tuesday but spiked Wednesday with 32 new cases, as well as Franklin County, whose new cases steadily increased over the last few days to end up at 15 new cases Wednesday.