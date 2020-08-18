DOH: 7 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Cumberland County

The number of new COVID-19 cases remained relatively low in the southcentral region for a second day in a row as the state returns to reporting more than 700 new cases, mostly due to two days worth of reporting from Philadelphia County.
The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that there were seven new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, continuing its streak of single-digit increases over the last few days.
In the past 14 days, 141 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 55.65 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the lowest rate since July 20.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 9.86.
Elsewhere in the region, York County again saw the highest number of new cases, but its total was far fewer than last week. York County saw 22 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday's report after seeing 23 yesterday and 30 the day before. It's a far cry from the 40-plus increases last week and 70-plus increases the week before that.
York County also saw three new deaths reported Tuesday.
Dauphin County again had the second highest number of new cases with 19 new cases Tuesday, and it saw an increase of one new death. Franklin County saw 10 new cases in Tuesday's report.
For the third day in a row, Perry County saw five new cases of COVID-19, which will likely push its percentage of positive diagnostic tests higher as the week goes on.
All other counties in the region saw four or fewer new cases of COVID-19.
Overall, the state reported 735 new cases, 208 of which were in Philadelphia County. That county's total was collected from Sunday and Monday's data that hadn't been previously reported in Monday's report. There were also 31 new deaths reported in the state.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 18):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 0 new cases; 548 total cases (531 confirmed, 17 probable); 9,518 negatives; 22 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 155 total cases (138 confirmed, 17 probable); 3,241 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 355 total cases (338 confirmed, 17 probable); 12,359 negatives; 8 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 7 new cases; 1,380 total cases (1,304 confirmed, 76 probable); 21,093 negatives; 71 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 19 new cases; 3,014 total cases (2,941 confirmed, 73 probable); 31,106 negatives; 161 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 1,427 total cases (1,367 confirmed, 60 probable); 14,796 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 28 total cases (26 confirmed, 2 probable); 856 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 340 total cases (330 confirmed, 10 probable); 3,410 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 140 total cases (133 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,612 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new cases; 1,653 total cases (1,582 confirmed, 71 probable); 14,386 negatives; 55 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 130 total cases (125 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,827 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 5 new cases; 150 total cases (137 confirmed, 13 probable); 2,965 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 22 new cases; 2,929 total cases (2,873 confirmed, 56 probable); 41,719 negatives; 108 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 18):
- 17013: 187 positives, 3,361 negatives - +1 since Aug. 16
- 17015: 86 positives, 1,717 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17050: 175 positives, 2,580 negatives - +1 since Aug. 16
- 17055: 195 positives, 3,151 negatives - +3 since Aug. 16
- 17011: 240 positives, 4,143 negatives - +2 since Aug. 16
- 17007: 16 positives, 379 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17065: 13 positives, 245 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17324: 27 positives, 339 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17241: 58 positives, 1,100 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17257: 249 positives, 1,103 negatives - +2 since Aug. 16
- 17240: 18 positives, 113 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17025: 64 positives, 1,152 negatives - +2 since Aug. 16
- 17070: 73 positives, 1,169 negatives - +1 since Aug. 16
- 17043: 22 positives, 492 negatives - +1 since Aug. 16
- 17019: 47 positives, 1,270 negatives - +2 since Aug. 16
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Aug. 18):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 18 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (Aug. 7-Aug. 13):
- Pennsylvania: 4.0% last 7 days; 4.1% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.3% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.7% last 7 days; 3% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 6.5% last 7 days; 4.7% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 5.4% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 3.8% last 7 days; 4.3% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 3.4% last 7 days; 1.8% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.6% last 7 days; 5.8% previous 7 days
