DOH: 7 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Cumberland County

The number of new COVID-19 cases remained relatively low in the southcentral region for a second day in a row as the state returns to reporting more than 700 new cases, mostly due to two days worth of reporting from Philadelphia County.

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that there were seven new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, continuing its streak of single-digit increases over the last few days.

In the past 14 days, 141 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 55.65 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the lowest rate since July 20.

Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 9.86.

Elsewhere in the region, York County again saw the highest number of new cases, but its total was far fewer than last week. York County saw 22 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday's report after seeing 23 yesterday and 30 the day before. It's a far cry from the 40-plus increases last week and 70-plus increases the week before that.

York County also saw three new deaths reported Tuesday.