DOH: 7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Sunday

Nearly every county in the southcentral region reported at least one new case of COVID-19 in Sunday's report from the state Department of Health.

The department reported that from Saturday's collection of data, Cumberland County saw seven new cases of COVID-19, while York and Dauphin counties saw increases in the double digits.

Dauphin County saw 28 new cases of the coronavirus, while York County saw 27 new cases. The only other county in the region seeing double digits for new cases was Blair County, which had 13 new cases in Sunday's report.

Save for Cumberland County, most other counties had five or fewer new cases, with Fulton County being the only one in the region to see no new cases.

There were two new deaths reported Sunday across the state (none in the region), and the department reported at about 1 p.m. that the number of new cases overall was around 670 - much lower than Saturday's increase of 843 new cases.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 30):