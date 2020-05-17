DOH: 7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County in overall low increase Sunday

There were seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County, the most likely coming from long-term care facilities, as the state Department of Health reported a relatively low increase of cases Sunday.
Using data reported through midnight Sunday morning, the department reported an increase of only 623 cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 62,234.
Of those cases, seven were in Cumberland County. The department also reported that there were five new resident cases at long-term care facilities, which was also bumped up to nine affected facilities.
In the past 14 days, 149 new cases have been reported in the county. That makes the county’s per capita rate for the 14-day period at 58.8 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
The state’s first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days in the county or region. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have said the metric is not the only stat they will use when considering which counties or regions will move from the red phase to the yellow phase.
No new deaths were reported in Cumberland County, and statewide, the department only reported 15 new deaths confirmed to be related to COVID-19. Of those deaths, however, one was in the region - York County's number of deaths rose from 15 to 16 in Sunday's numbers.
Across the southcentral region, some counties stayed quiet as they approach the yellow phase reopening this Friday, though others saw higher increases in cases than Cumberland County Sunday.
Dauphin County's cases grew by 25 to 963 positives, while Franklin County grew by 20 to 621 cases of COVID-19. York County also grew by 16 cases to 851 positives, while there were only an increase of four cases in Adams and Blair counties, respectively.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 17):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 189 total cases; 2,122 negatives; 6 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 32 total cases; 475 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 4 new cases; 38 total cases; 1,863 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 7 new cases; 522 total cases; 2,950 negatives; 48 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 25 new cases; 963 total cases; 7,288 negatives; 39 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 20 new cases; 621 total cases; 4,082 negatives; 13 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 11 total cases; 150 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new cases; 214 total cases; 613 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 94 total cases; 266 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 1 new case; 874 total cases; 3,615 negatives; 19 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 57 total cases; 986 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 40 total cases; 478 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 16 new cases; 851 total cases; 9,999 negatives and 16 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 17):
- Northcentral — 7 new positives; 937 total positives; 11,398 negatives; 16 inconclusive
- Northeast — 112 new positives; 11,994 total positives; 41,374 negatives; 137 inconclusive
- Northwest — 4 new positives; 352 total positives; 9,153 negatives; 18 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 80 new positives; 4,358 positives; 34,887 negatives; 73 inconclusive
- Southeast — 992 new positives; 40,117 total positives; 127,024 negatives; 865 inconclusive
- Southwest — 13 new positives; 3,052 total positives; 46,834 negatives; 39 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 17):
- Cumberland County: 9 facilities, 255 residents, 57 staff, 41 deaths
- Adams County: 3 facilities, 25 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 4 facilities, 252 residents, 51 staff, 27 deaths
- Franklin County: 4 facilities, 100 residents, 14 staff, 8 deaths
- Lancaster County: 34 facilities, 640 residents, 178 staff, 164 deaths
- Lebanon County: 4 facilities, 88 residents, 14 staff, 13 deaths
- York County: 7 facilities, 12 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through May 17):
- 17013: 71 positives, 411 negatives - +5 since May 13
- 17015: 26 positives, 210 negatives - +2 since May 13
- 17050: 56 positives, 357 negatives - +2 since May 13
- 17055: 45 positives, 426 negatives - +1 since May 13
- 17011: 115 positives, 398 negatives - +1 since May 13
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 50 negatives
- 17065: Less than 4 positives, 43 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 60 negatives
- 17241: 14 positives, 156 negatives
- 17257: 143 positives, 225 negatives - +9 since May 13
- 17240: 5 positives, 16 negatives
- 17025: 17 positives, 199 negatives - +1 since May 13
- 17070: 24 positives, 237 negatives - +1 since May 13
- 17043: 7 positives, 109 negatives
- 17019: 18 positives, 181 negatives - +1 since May 13
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.