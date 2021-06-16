DOH: 7 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

Only one county in the southcentral region reported more than 10 new COVID-19 cases in the latest report from the state Department of Health.

The department reported Wednesday that only York County had a new caseload in the double digits, seeing 17 new cases. All other counties in the region saw new cases in the single digits.

Of the counties, Cumberland County and Bedford County had the highest with seven new cases each. Dauphin County had six new cases, Franklin County had five new cases and Adams County had four new cases. All other counties in the region saw two or fewer new cases Wednesday.

Based on just the number of confirmed cases (five) and the number of negative tests reported Wednesday (93), Cumberland County saw about 5.1% of its tests come back positive, which is higher than it has been in past days.

The county also saw a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations after those numbers fell in the past week. The number of hospitalizations rose slightly from eight to nine in Wednesday's report, while the number of those in the ICU (two) and those on ventilators (five) remained the same.

A few more deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported around the region Wednesday, with one new death reported in each Dauphin, Bedford and Perry counties.