DOH: 7 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

Only one county in the southcentral region reported more than 10 new COVID-19 cases in the latest report from the state Department of Health.
The department reported Wednesday that only York County had a new caseload in the double digits, seeing 17 new cases. All other counties in the region saw new cases in the single digits.
Of the counties, Cumberland County and Bedford County had the highest with seven new cases each. Dauphin County had six new cases, Franklin County had five new cases and Adams County had four new cases. All other counties in the region saw two or fewer new cases Wednesday.
Based on just the number of confirmed cases (five) and the number of negative tests reported Wednesday (93), Cumberland County saw about 5.1% of its tests come back positive, which is higher than it has been in past days.
The county also saw a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations after those numbers fell in the past week. The number of hospitalizations rose slightly from eight to nine in Wednesday's report, while the number of those in the ICU (two) and those on ventilators (five) remained the same.
A few more deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported around the region Wednesday, with one new death reported in each Dauphin, Bedford and Perry counties.
According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 119,819 county residents 12 and older have been vaccinated, which makes up about 54.6% of the population.
The CDC still deems the level of community transmission to be "moderate" instead of "low" in the county. That reflects most of the level of community transmission across the region, with Juniata County having "low" transmission, and Bedford and York counties seeing "substantial" transmission.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 16):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 9,641 total cases (7,969 confirmed, 1,672 probable); 37,064 negatives; 186 deaths; 38.3% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 7 new cases; 4,704 total cases (3,282 confirmed, 1,422 probable); 10,385 negatives; 141 deaths (+1); 28.5% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 13,510 total cases (10,609 confirmed, 2,901 probable); 40,337 negatives; 340 deaths; 37.7% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 7 new cases; 20,563 total cases (16,520 confirmed, 4,043 probable); 82,467 negatives; 525 deaths; 54.6% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 6 new cases; 26,082 total cases (22,717 confirmed, 3,365 probable); 107,970 negatives; 557 deaths (+1); 44.3% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 15,424 total cases (13,063 confirmed, 2,361 probable); 54,320 negatives; 372 deaths; 33.9% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,366 total cases (762 confirmed, 604 probable); 4,077 negatives; 15 deaths; 24.4% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): -1 new case; 5,139 total cases (4,302 confirmed, 837 probable); 16,410 negatives; 135 deaths; 36.7% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 2,138 total cases (1,933 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,430 negatives; 87 deaths; 30.7% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new cases; 16,178 total cases (14,001 confirmed, 2,177 probable); 53,221 negatives; 293 deaths; 39.2% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 5,425 total cases (5,123 confirmed, 302 probable); 14,947 negatives; 180 deaths; 36.8% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 3,847 total cases (2,991 confirmed, 856 probable); 10,964 negatives; 101 deaths (+1); 35% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 17 new cases; 46,901 total cases (38,170 confirmed, 8,731 probable); 160,465 negatives; 823 deaths; 41.9% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated June 16):
- 17013: 2,422 positives, 12,372 negatives - +4 since June 10
- 17015: 1,519 positives, 6,180 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17050: 2,425 positives, 12,449 negatives - +4 since June 10
- 17055: 2,788 positives, 15,488 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17011: 2,611 positives, 12,770 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17007: 363 positives, 1,565 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,111 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17324: 247 positives, 1,166 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17241: 649 positives, 2,946 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17257: 1,746 positives, 6,079 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17240: 155 positives, 561 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17025: 1,088 positives, 4,942 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17070: 1,086 positives, 4,828 negatives - +3 since June 10
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,824 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17019: 1,214 positives, 4,938 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17266: 19 positives, 106 negatives - +0 since June 10
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 4-June 10):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.9% last 7 days (2.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16 (23.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (3.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.2 (28.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.9 (16.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.8% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.6 (22.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (3.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 19.4 (31.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.6 (23.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.4% last 7 days (6.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.3 (28.1 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.8% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.7 (37.2 previous 7 days)