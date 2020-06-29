DOH: 7 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County Monday.

The county now has 847 total positive cases and 63 deaths. Monday's report showed seven positives out of 126 reported cases, or 5.5%. The DOH report did not include an update on new deaths reported in each county, but it did list only eight additional deaths reported across the state.

In the past 14 days, 109 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 43.02 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

The southcentral region reported 82 new positives in Monday's report. Dauphin County (29 new cases out of 236 reports) and York (21 new cases) were the only counties with a double-digit reports in new cases.

The DOH Monday confirmed an additional 492 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 85,988. There are 6,614 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 8 deaths.