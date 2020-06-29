DOH: 7 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County Monday.
The county now has 847 total positive cases and 63 deaths. Monday's report showed seven positives out of 126 reported cases, or 5.5%. The DOH report did not include an update on new deaths reported in each county, but it did list only eight additional deaths reported across the state.
In the past 14 days, 109 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 43.02 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
The southcentral region reported 82 new positives in Monday's report. Dauphin County (29 new cases out of 236 reports) and York (21 new cases) were the only counties with a double-digit reports in new cases.
The DOH Monday confirmed an additional 492 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 85,988. There are 6,614 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 8 deaths.
Cumberland County is slated to move to the green phase on June 12.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 29):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 332 total cases (321 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,989 negatives; 12 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 81 total cases (73 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,459 negatives; 3 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new cases; 72 total cases (66 confirmed, 6 probable); 5,521 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 7 new cases; 847 total cases (810 confirmed, 37 probable); 11,000 negatives; 63 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 29 new cases; 1,971 total cases (1,913 confirmed, 58 probable); 17,327 negatives; 132 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 2 new cases; 915 total cases (887 confirmed, 28 probable); 8,306 negatives; 42 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 18 total cases (16 confirmed, 2 probable); 467 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new cases; 251 total cases (244 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,570 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 111 total cases (104 confirmed, 7 probable); 816 negatives; 5 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 1,331 total cases (1,274 confirmed, 57 probable); 8,295 negatives; 43 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 63 total cases (60 confirmed, 3 probable); 2,383 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new case; 86 total cases (79 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,530 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 21 new cases; 1,477 total cases (1,430 confirmed, 47 probable); 21,570 negatives; 44 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 23):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no June 23 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no June 23 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 57 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 26):
- 17013: 127 positives, 1,850 negatives - +1 since June 25
- 17015: 44 positives, 733 negatives
- 17050: 94 positives, 1,129 negatives
- 17055: 86 positives, 1,542 negatives
- 17011: 164 positives, 2,178 negatives - +3 since June 25
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 170 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 122 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 139 negatives
- 17241: 32 positives, 655 negatives
- 17257: 176 positives, 548 negatives - +1 since June 25
- 17240: 11 positives, 63 negatives
- 17025: 34 positives, 541 negatives
- 17070: 40 positives, 591 negatives
- 17043: 11 positives, 251 negatives +2 since June 25
- 17019: 27 positives, 586 negatives - +1 since June 25
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.