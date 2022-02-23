DOH: 7 additional COVID-19 deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday

Cumberland County added seven new deaths Wednesday in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county finished January with 75 deaths reported, the highest monthly total since January 2021. It has 49 deaths reported in the first 23 days of February and 267 deaths reported in the last five months.

There were 53 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update from the Department of Health, a decrease of three from Tuesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 69.5, the lowest rate since Sept. 24.

There are five adults in intensive care and four on ventilators. Eleven adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 26 of 96 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 59 cases in the Health Department open data Wednesday, following 30 cases reported Tuesday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 51.0. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 31 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (an increase of two from Tuesday), with four of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 12 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are six adults in intensive care and three on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 53 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (down three from Tuesday), with 26 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 75 of 169 available ventilators in use. There are 11 adults in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.

Vaccine update (Feb. 23)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says 67.9% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 71.8% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.3% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.4% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 21)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 14% for the week of Feb. 11-17, down from 17.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 156.3, down from 188.7 the previous week, 352.1 two weeks ago and 673.7 from three weeks ago.

Mifflin County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 17.0% (the third highest in the state and down from 23.1% the week before). Armstrong county topped the state at 20%.

Mifflin County also had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 286.1, the second highest rate in the state and down from 489.8 the week before. Forest County tops the state at 372.6.

School-age children (updated Feb. 18)

In its weekly update for the 24th week of the school year, the department reported 71 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 9-Feb. 15, a decrease from the previous week's total of 104 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,450.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 3,183 cases reported during the week of Feb. 9-Feb. 15, down from an increase of 5,259 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 250,717.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 23):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 24,434 total cases (20,586 confirmed, 3,848 probable); 46,615 negatives; 347 deaths; 54.7% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 24,434 total cases (20,586 confirmed, 3,848 probable); 46,615 negatives; 347 deaths; 54.7% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 15 new cases; 10,836 total cases (7,283 confirmed, 3,553 probable); 13,398 negatives; 266 deaths (+1); 38.5% of county population vaccinated

15 new cases; 10,836 total cases (7,283 confirmed, 3,553 probable); 13,398 negatives; 266 deaths (+1); 38.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 27 new cases; 29,261 total cases (23,505 confirmed, 5,756 probable); 49,767 negatives; 592 deaths (+1); 51.6% of county population vaccinated

27 new cases; 29,261 total cases (23,505 confirmed, 5,756 probable); 49,767 negatives; 592 deaths (+1); 51.6% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 61 new cases; 50,265 total cases (38,345 confirmed, 11,920 probable); 109,364 negatives; 857 deaths (+7); 67.9% of county population vaccinated

61 new cases; 50,265 total cases (38,345 confirmed, 11,920 probable); 109,364 negatives; 857 deaths (+7); 67.9% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 34 new cases; 58,524 total cases (48,953 confirmed, 9,571 probable); 134,149 negatives; 920 deaths (+3); 61.8% of county population vaccinated

34 new cases; 58,524 total cases (48,953 confirmed, 9,571 probable); 134,149 negatives; 920 deaths (+3); 61.8% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 57 new cases; 39,933 total cases (33,197 confirmed, 6,736 probable); 67,503 negatives; 660 deaths (+5); 48.5% of county population vaccinated

57 new cases; 39,933 total cases (33,197 confirmed, 6,736 probable); 67,503 negatives; 660 deaths (+5); 48.5% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 4,066 total cases (2,203 confirmed, 1,863 probable); 5,226 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.4% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 4,066 total cases (2,203 confirmed, 1,863 probable); 5,226 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.4% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 25 new cases; 11,362 total cases (9,459 confirmed, 1,903 probable); 22,926 negatives; 238 deaths (+1); 50.4% of county population vaccinated

25 new cases; 11,362 total cases (9,459 confirmed, 1,903 probable); 22,926 negatives; 238 deaths (+1); 50.4% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 7 new cases; 4,724 total cases (4,349 confirmed, 375 probable); 7,091 negatives; 174 deaths (+1); 40.0% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 4,724 total cases (4,349 confirmed, 375 probable); 7,091 negatives; 174 deaths (+1); 40.0% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 18 new cases; 36,259 total cases (31,485 confirmed, 4,774 probable); 65,409 negatives; 497 deaths (+4); 54.9% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 36,259 total cases (31,485 confirmed, 4,774 probable); 65,409 negatives; 497 deaths (+4); 54.9% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 13 new cases; 12,146 total cases (11,537 confirmed, 609 probable); 17,997 negatives; 267 deaths (+1); 49.2% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 12,146 total cases (11,537 confirmed, 609 probable); 17,997 negatives; 267 deaths (+1); 49.2% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases; 8,748 total cases (6,899 confirmed, 1,849 probable); 14,380 negatives; 178 deaths; 48% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 8,748 total cases (6,899 confirmed, 1,849 probable); 14,380 negatives; 178 deaths; 48% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 61 new cases; 117,364 total cases (98,186 confirmed; 19,178 probable); 202,778 negatives; 1,434 deaths (+3); 58% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (12.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.0 (179.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 11.3% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 133.0 (234.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 14.0% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 156.3 (188.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (14.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 120.4 (164.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.0 (260.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 10.5% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 121.3 (190.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (23.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 127.5 (211.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 12.3% last 7 days (16.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 151.0 (224.0 previous 7 days)

