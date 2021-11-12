DOH: 69 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 69 cases of COVID-19 and one death for Cumberland County Friday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 85 in Friday's report, down one from Thursday. There are 12 adults in intensive care (down four from Thursday) and 14 on ventilators (the same as Thursday). Six adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 37 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Friday's report included 198 test results, with 15 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (129) and confirmed positive tests (54), the county saw 29.5% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 739 cases and three deaths Friday, with 207 cases in York County, 116 cases in Blair County and 70 cases in Dauphin County.

Franklin County reported 53 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (up one from Thursday), with four of 28 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and nine of 35 available ventilators in use. There are nine adults in intensive care and five on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 92 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (down two from Thursday), with 21 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 75 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 30 adults in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 11th week of the school year, the department reported 130 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 3-9, an increase of 46 from the 84 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,477.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds increased after declining steadily over the previous six weeks with 6,340 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 71,065.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 10.8% for the week of Nov. 5-Nov. 11, up from 9.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 152, down from 120.8 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 5-Nov. 11 at 3.8% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 71.3.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 10)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 88 total cases (85 adults, 3 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 18 are fully vaccinated (20.4%) with four in an ICU and two on ventilators, 56 are nonvaccinated (63.6%) with 19 adults in an ICU and 10 adults on a ventilator, and 14 are unknown status patients. All three children hospitalized are unvaccinated, with one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 16 COVID patients. Four are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 12 unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has eight COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU, one on a ventilator) and three are fully vaccinated (one in an ICU).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 63.6% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 73.3% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 12):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 44 new cases; 13,846 total cases (11,279 confirmed, 2,567 probable); 44,446 negatives; 233 deaths; 50.7% of county population vaccinated

44 new cases; 13,846 total cases (11,279 confirmed, 2,567 probable); 44,446 negatives; 233 deaths; 50.7% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 22 new cases; 7,157 total cases (4,871 confirmed, 2,286 probable); 12,651 negatives; 179 deaths (+1); 35.2% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 7,157 total cases (4,871 confirmed, 2,286 probable); 12,651 negatives; 179 deaths (+1); 35.2% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 116 new cases; 18,699 total cases (14,722 confirmed, 3,977 probable); 47,579 negatives; 411 deaths; 46.6% of county population vaccinated

116 new cases; 18,699 total cases (14,722 confirmed, 3,977 probable); 47,579 negatives; 411 deaths; 46.6% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 69 new cases; 29,198 total cases (22,752 confirmed, 6,446 probable); 103,424 negatives; 638 deaths (+1); 63.6% of county population vaccinated

69 new cases; 29,198 total cases (22,752 confirmed, 6,446 probable); 103,424 negatives; 638 deaths (+1); 63.6% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 70 new cases; 35,913 total cases (30,743 confirmed, 5,170 probable); 129,683 negatives; 671 deaths; 59.4% of county population vaccinated

70 new cases; 35,913 total cases (30,743 confirmed, 5,170 probable); 129,683 negatives; 671 deaths; 59.4% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 69 new cases; 22,532 total cases (18,253 confirmed, 4,279 probable); 64,852 negatives; 475 deaths; 46.3% of county population vaccinated

69 new cases; 22,532 total cases (18,253 confirmed, 4,279 probable); 64,852 negatives; 475 deaths; 46.3% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 18 new cases; 2,405 total cases (1,186 confirmed, 1,219 probable); 5,041 negatives; 33 deaths; 31.9% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 2,405 total cases (1,186 confirmed, 1,219 probable); 5,041 negatives; 33 deaths; 31.9% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 11 new cases; 7,048 total cases (5,780 confirmed, 1,268 probable); 21,152 negatives; 172 deaths (+1); 47.4% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 7,048 total cases (5,780 confirmed, 1,268 probable); 21,152 negatives; 172 deaths (+1); 47.4% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 9 new cases; 3,028 total cases (2,764 confirmed, 264 probable); 6,767 negatives; 120 deaths; 40.7% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 3,028 total cases (2,764 confirmed, 264 probable); 6,767 negatives; 120 deaths; 40.7% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 63 new cases; 21,373 total cases (18,267 confirmed, 3,106 probable); 63,708 negatives; 344 deaths; 51.5% of county population vaccinated

63 new cases; 21,373 total cases (18,267 confirmed, 3,106 probable); 63,708 negatives; 344 deaths; 51.5% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 18 new cases; 7,547 total cases (7,138 confirmed, 409 probable); 17,758 negatives; 214 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 7,547 total cases (7,138 confirmed, 409 probable); 17,758 negatives; 214 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 23 new cases; 5,501 total cases (4,240 confirmed, 1,261 probable); 13,517 negatives; 130 deaths; 47.8% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 5,501 total cases (4,240 confirmed, 1,261 probable); 13,517 negatives; 130 deaths; 47.8% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 207 new cases; 65,235 total cases (53,058 confirmed; 12,177 probable); 196,079 negatives; 1,015 deaths; 55.9% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 12):

17013: 3,504 positives, 16,009 negatives - +70 since Nov. 5

17015: 2,079 positives, 7,839 negatives - +32 since Nov. 5

17050: 3,303 positives, 16,384 negatives - +51 since Nov. 5

17055: 3,723 positives, 18,520 negatives - +61 since Nov. 5

17011: 3,433 positives, 15,534 negatives - +61 since Nov. 5

17007: 502 positives, 2,023 negatives - +14 since Nov. 5

17065: 358 positives, 1,384 negatives - +9 since Nov. 5

17324: 407 positives, 1,421 negatives - +7 since Nov. 5

17241: 934 positives, 3,473 negatives - +16 since Nov. 5

17257: 2,387 positives, 7,845 negatives - +29 since Nov. 5

17240: 234 positives, 706 negatives - +6 since Nov. 5

17025: 1,587 positives, 6,315 negatives - +25 since Nov. 5

17070: 1,504 positives, 5,993 negatives - +40 since Nov. 5

17043: 509 positives, 2,271 negatives - +17 since Nov. 5

17019: 1,786 positives, 6,076 negatives - +59 since Nov. 5

17266: 29 positives, 137 negatives - +1 since Nov. 5

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 12)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 19 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 19 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart was last updated Nov. 5.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart was last updated Nov. 5. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 29 new cases since Nov. 5; 197 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 8.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 29 new cases since Nov. 5; 197 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 8. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 17 cases since Nov. 5; 236 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 10.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 17 cases since Nov. 5; 236 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 10. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 16 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 12.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 16 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 12. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 3 new cases since Nov. 5; 159 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.

South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 10 new cases since Oct. 29; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 5.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 10 new cases since Oct. 29; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 5. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 71 student cases and 5 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 71 student cases and 5 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and no employee cases since Nov. 5; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 new student cases and no employee cases since Nov. 5; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 11 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 5; 77 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 11 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 5; 77 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 6 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 170 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1).

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 189.3 (168.9 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.7% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 183.5 (193.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (9.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 152 (120.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 154.5 (141.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 12.4% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 150.3 (142.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (14.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 239.11 (201 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 196.7 (99.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)



Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 237.8 (231.4 previous 7 days)

