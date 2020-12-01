DOH: 68 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths reported Tuesday in Cumberland County

Cumberland County saw one of its smallest increases of COVID-19 positive test results in days Tuesday, but it also saw one of the smallest collections of total tests since the fall resurgence began.

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that the county had 68 new cases of COVID-19, the second straight day of case counts below 100, but only the sixth time in the last 15 days with a double-digit number.

However, the department also reported that there were only 60 more negative tests reported — far fewer than the nearly 200 to almost 400 negative tests reported each day. With 60 new negative tests and 49 confirmed positives (the other 19 being probable cases), the county's positivity rate judging by just those figures is around 44% compared to the 20 to 30% the county had been seeing.

Many counties in the southcentral region saw increases in the number of deaths in Tuesday's report.

Cumberland County had three new deaths in the Tuesday report, and Bedford and Blair counties also saw three new deaths each. There were eight new deaths in York County, seven new deaths in Mifflin County, six new deaths in Franklin County, four new deaths in Lebanon County, two new deaths in Perry County and one new death in Fulton and Huntingdon counties.