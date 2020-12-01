DOH: 68 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths reported Tuesday in Cumberland County

Cumberland County saw one of its smallest increases of COVID-19 positive test results in days Tuesday, but it also saw one of the smallest collections of total tests since the fall resurgence began.
The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that the county had 68 new cases of COVID-19, the second straight day of case counts below 100, but only the sixth time in the last 15 days with a double-digit number.
However, the department also reported that there were only 60 more negative tests reported — far fewer than the nearly 200 to almost 400 negative tests reported each day. With 60 new negative tests and 49 confirmed positives (the other 19 being probable cases), the county's positivity rate judging by just those figures is around 44% compared to the 20 to 30% the county had been seeing.
Many counties in the southcentral region saw increases in the number of deaths in Tuesday's report.
Cumberland County had three new deaths in the Tuesday report, and Bedford and Blair counties also saw three new deaths each. There were eight new deaths in York County, seven new deaths in Mifflin County, six new deaths in Franklin County, four new deaths in Lebanon County, two new deaths in Perry County and one new death in Fulton and Huntingdon counties.
Statewide, there were 180 new deaths reported — the highest single-day increase since May 14.
Though the total number of tests were down in Cumberland County, other counties continued to report large increases of COVID-19.
Franklin County had 186 new positives, while York County was the only other county in the triple-digits with 136 new positives.
Blair County had 90 new cases, Dauphin County reported 57 new cases, and Lebanon County reported 50 new cases.
Across the state, there were 5,676 new cases reported Tuesday. Similarly to Monday's report, the number of total tests reported fell since Sunday. The department reported that it received 47,836 tests results by Sunday evening, but the number of tests fell to 33,486 reported results Monday. For Tuesday's report, the department received 38,752 test results.
Hospitalizations in Cumberland County also increased for a second day in a row. After almost doubling in size Monday, 12 more patients are now hospitalized in the county since Monday, with 121 people now in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those patients, 20 are in the ICU and 11 are on ventilators.
Across the state, hospitalizations increased to 4,631 total patients with COVID-19, with 970 of those in the ICU.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 1):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 19 new cases; 2,047 total cases (1,964 confirmed, 83 probable); 22,533 negatives; 47 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 34 new cases; 1,601 total cases (1,196 confirmed, 405 probable); 6,624 negatives; 27 deaths (+3)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 90 new cases; 4,412 total cases (3,889 confirmed, 523 probable); 27,657 negatives; 66 deaths (+3)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 68 new cases; 5,240 total cases (4,758 confirmed, 482 probable); 49,842 negatives; 137 deaths (+3)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 57 new cases; 7,889 total cases (7,636 confirmed, 253 probable); 67,150 negatives; 218 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 186 new cases; 4,662 total cases (4,451 confirmed, 211 probable); 30,934 negatives; 116 deaths (+6)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 26 new cases; 298 total cases (214 confirmed, 84 probable); 2,086 negatives; 7 deaths (+1)
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 24 new cases; 1,767 total cases (1,573 confirmed, 194 probable); 9,863 negatives; 55 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 745 total cases (718 confirmed, 27 probable); 3,404 negatives; 14 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 50 new cases; 5,386 total cases (5,046 confirmed, 340 probable); 31,128 negatives; 112 deaths (+4)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 22 new cases; 1,803 total cases (1,727 confirmed, 76 probable); 9,507 negatives; 40 deaths (+7)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 7 new cases; 686 total cases (634 confirmed, 52 probable); 6,629 negatives; 11 deaths (+2)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 136 new cases; 11,338 total cases (10,742 confirmed, 596 probable); 93,130 negatives; 253 deaths (+8)
ZIP code-level counts (through Dec. 1):
- 17013: 749 positives, 6,884 negatives - +7 since Nov. 30
- 17015: 442 positives, 3,521 negatives - +6 since Nov. 30
- 17050: 694 positives, 6,847 negatives - +6 since Nov. 30
- 17055: 834 positives, 10,269 negatives - +7 since Nov. 30
- 17011: 658 positives, 8,211 negatives - +4 since Nov. 30
- 17007: 107 positives, 894 negatives - +1 since Nov. 30
- 17065: 76 positives, 610 negatives - +1 since Nov. 30
- 17324: 63 positives, 713 negatives - +0 since Nov. 30
- 17241: 189 positives, 1,928 negatives - +4 since Nov. 30
- 17257: 616 positives, 3,035 negatives - +9 since Nov. 30
- 17240: 40 positives, 260 negatives - +0 since Nov. 30
- 17025: 264 positives, 2,691 negatives - +0 since Nov. 30
- 17070: 279 positives, 2,758 negatives - +3 since Nov. 30
- 17043: 79 positives, 1,074 negatives - +2 since Nov. 30
- 17019: 257 positives, 2,954 negatives - +0 since Nov. 30
- 17266: 7 positives, 66 negatives - +0 since Nov. 30
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Nov. 27):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 47 resident cases; 39 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 48 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 9 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 7 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 37 resident cases; 16 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 104 cases; 56 staff cases; 30 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 80 resident cases; 54 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 45 staff cases; 34 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 17 resident cases; 17 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 20 resident cases; 22 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- The Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 20-Nov. 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (11.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 323.4 (291.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 233.4 (172.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (11% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 264.5 (258.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 275.4 (264.9 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (17.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 391.4 (385.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.0% last 7 days (12.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 408.3 (324.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.9 (169.1 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.2% last 7 days (10.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 325.0 (247.8 previous 7 days)
