DOH: 68 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Tuesday on another day of low total test results

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that Cumberland County saw 68 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on another day of low levels of test results.

The Health Department reported 125 total test results for Cumberland County Tuesday, down from the 350-500 test results the county typically sees on a given day. That follows Monday and Sunday's total test results of about 200 each day, showing a lower level of test results reported coming off the Christmas holiday weekend.

The county has reported five double digit totals of new cases in the last eight days with the limited number of test results on some of those days through the holiday. Its seven-day average of cases sits at 134 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 837.51.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (89) and confirmed positive tests (36) Tuesday, the county saw about 29% of its tests come back positive.

There were 175 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tuesday's report with 23 on ventilators.