DOH: 68 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County in Tuesday's data release.

This marks the third straight day without a death due to COVID-19 in the county, the first three-day span like that since Nov. 15-17.

Tuesday's report included 217 total test results, with 16 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (149) and confirmed positive tests (52), the county saw about 26% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 59.43. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 333.50, the lowest rate since Nov. 14.

Shippensburg University has reported 87 cases since Jan. 1 with 10 of those cases reported within the last seven days. Dickinson College has reported 17 cases since the start of the semester on Jan. 22, with five of those cases being reported since Feb. 18. Messiah University is reporting 41 total cases since the start of the semester on Jan. 4, with four cases being reported since Feb. 18.

There were 73 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report, with 12 in intensive care units, and 11 on ventilators.