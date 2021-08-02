DOH: 67 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend in Cumberland County

Cumberland County added another 67 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 20,920.
The weekend report included 374 total test results, with 18 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (307) and confirmed positive tests (49), the county saw 13.8% of its tests come back positive.
The Health Department reported 3,019 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state over the weekend.
The southcentral region, which totals 13 counties including Cumberland, reported 383 cases over the weekend. York County reported the most cases at 96. Dauphin County reported 64 new cases and Lebanon County posted 38 new cases.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to nine in Monday's report, a increase of two from Friday's report, with one in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
Cumberland County showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 5.0% for the week of July 23-July 29 (up from 1.3% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 34.3 (up from 16.1 the previous week).
In data updated Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 53.7% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 62% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and was expected to account for an estimated 83.2% of U.S. COVID-19 cases by July 17. That’s a dramatic increase from the week ending July 3, when the variant accounted for about 61.3% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant was expected to account for an estimated 69.4% of COVID-19 cases by July 17.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 2):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 34 new cases; 9,867 total cases (8,144 confirmed, 1,723 probable); 38,967 negatives; 190 deaths; 43% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 12 new cases; 4,767 total cases (3,318 confirmed, 1,449 probable); 10,693 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.7% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 16 new cases; 13,582 total cases (10,662 confirmed, 2,920 probable); 41,619 negatives; 344 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 67 new cases; 20,920 total cases (16,809 confirmed, 4,111 probable); 86,710 negatives; 529 deaths; 53.7% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 64 new cases; 26,448 total cases (23,000 confirmed, 3,448 probable); 112,703 negatives; 565 deaths (+1); 50.5% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 30 new cases; 15,614 total cases (13,223 confirmed, 2,391 probable); 57,372 negatives; 377 deaths; 38.2% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,391 total cases (778 confirmed, 613 probable); 4,285 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.4% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 36 new cases; 5,204 total cases (4,359 confirmed, 845 probable); 17,334 negatives; 136 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 5 new cases; 2,158 total cases (1,951 confirmed, 207 probable); 5,740 negatives; 88 deaths; 34.3% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 38 new cases; 16,348 total cases (14,142 confirmed, 2,206 probable); 56,264 negatives; 295 deaths; 44% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 5,464 total cases (5,159 confirmed, 305 probable); 15,684 negatives; 183 deaths; 41.1% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 10 new cases; 3,877 total cases (3,016 confirmed, 861 probable); 11,454 negatives; 101 deaths; 40% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 96 new cases; 47,571 total cases (38,720 confirmed, 8,851 probable); 168,558 negatives; 838 deaths; 47.5% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 2):
- 17013: 2,506 positives, 13,192 negatives - +31 since July 25
- 17015: 1,536 positives, 6,506 negatives - +7 since July 25
- 17050: 2,452 positives, 13,283 negatives - +11 since July 25
- 17055: 2,832 positives, 16,093 negatives - +15 since July 25
- 17011: 2,642 positives, 13,166 negatives - +11 since July 25
- 17007: 374 positives, 1,644 negatives - +5 since July 25
- 17065: 256 positives, 1,162 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,241 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17241: 663 positives, 3,059 negatives - +7 since July 25
- 17257: 1,775 positives, 6,575 negatives - +12 since July 25
- 17240: 159 positives, 602 negatives - +3 since July 25
- 17025: 1,106 positives, 5,183 negatives - +8 since July 25
- 17070: 1,097 positives, 5,053 negatives - +6 since July 25
- 17043: 377 positives, 1,920 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17019: 1,238 positives, 5,154 negatives - +8 since July 25
- 17266: 20 positives, 120 negatives - +0 since July 25
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 23 - July 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32 (19.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 48.5 (37.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.0% last 7 days (3.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.3 (18.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.0 (18.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.4 (11.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 33.1 (12.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.3 (18.3 previous 7 days)
