DOH: 67 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County as four counties in region see 100+ cases

A number of counties in the southcentral region saw their highest spikes of new cases yet as four counties reported new case counts above 100.
Cumberland County had 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the Thursday report from the state Department of Health. That's a reduction from the 106 new cases on Wednesday, but there was also fewer tests reported in the latest update.
Judging by just the number of negative tests reported and the number of confirmed positive tests, the county saw about 24.8% of its tests come back positive - even higher than the 22% positivity rate in Wednesday's report.
While the county struggles with its rate of positivity, other counties are seeing some of their highest spikes of cases yet.
Dauphin, Franklin, York and Blair counties all saw increases of more than 100 new cases, with Blair County seeing 149 new cases - nearly double the number of cases in Wednesday's report. York County saw 126 new cases, down slightly from the 131 new cases it saw Wednesday, while Dauphin County had 110 new cases and Franklin County had 100 new cases.
Though not quite reaching that level, other counties are seeing significant spikes. Lebanon County had 86 new cases in Thursday's report, while Mifflin County's caseload skyrocketed by 92 new cases. Mifflin County had previously only been reporting increases in the 20s recently, months after single-digit increases during the pandemic.
Perry County also saw an unusual spike of 19 new cases. The county usually sees only single-digit increases in its COVID-19 caseload.
Huntingdon County is also again seeing increases in the 40s after dropping the last week to the teens.
Some of the increases could be due to positives in long-term care facilities. In Cumberland County, there have been 45 new resident cases, two new staff cases and one new death since Monday, according to the latest county-level update from the Department of Health.
Dauphin County has also seen a rise in its long-term care facility numbers, growing by 28 resident cases, four staff cases and one death since Monday.
Alternatively, however, York County, which had seen increases in nursing home cases when those numbers were stagnant in Cumberland and Dauphin counties earlier this fall, has not see many new positives, growing by only six resident cases, though the county did have two more deaths in its facilities since Monday.
Potentially among the new cases reported in both Cumberland and Franklin counties are new COVID-19 positives at Shippensburg University. The university reported Thursday that there are 18 new cases, with SU seeing 79 current active cases.
Pennsylvania as a whole also broke another single-day record, seeing 5,488 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 248,856.
In addition to the number of positives, the state and region is also seeing more reports of deaths. Pennsylvania had 49 new deaths reported Thursday, and 11 of those were located in the southcentral region. Lebanon County had the highest increase with three new deaths, while Adams County had two new deaths, and Cumberland, Blair, Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon and York counties each had one new death.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 12):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 23 new cases; 1,431 total cases (1,389 confirmed, 42 probable); 20,339 negatives; 36 deaths (+2)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 38 new cases; 765 total cases (586 confirmed, 179 probable); 6,006 negatives; 11 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 149 new cases; 2,225 total cases (1,921 confirmed, 304 probable); 24,170 negatives; 40 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 67 new cases; 3,186 total cases (2,902 confirmed, 284 probable); 42,307 negatives; 85 deaths (+1)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 110 new cases; 5,829 total cases (5,642 confirmed, 187 probable); 60,708 negatives; 199 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 100 new cases; 2,892 total cases (2,788 confirmed, 104 probable); 27,023 negatives; 67 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new cases; 136 total cases (111 confirmed, 25 probable); 1,743 negatives; 4 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 46 new cases; 1,292 total cases (1,179 confirmed, 113 probable); 9,139 negatives; 34 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 39 new cases; 374 total cases (350 confirmed, 24 probable); 3,127 negatives; 9 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 86 new cases; 3,859 total cases (3,680 confirmed, 179 probable); 27,903 negatives; 80 deaths (+4)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 92 new cases; 783 total cases (738 confirmed, 45 probable); 8,646 negatives; 4 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 19 new cases; 463 total cases (422 confirmed, 41 probable); 5,904 negatives; 8 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 126 new cases; 7,734 total cases (7,413 confirmed, 321 probable); 81,965 negatives; 220 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 12):
- 17013: 421 positives, 6,202 negatives - +44 since Nov. 6
- 17015: 241 positives, 3,159 negatives - +37 since Nov. 6
- 17050: 486 positives, 5,949 negatives - +50 since Nov. 6
- 17055: 495 positives, 7,448 negatives - +76 since Nov. 6
- 17011: 456 positives, 7,174 negatives - +41 since Nov. 6
- 17007: 47 positives, 776 negatives - +11 since Nov. 6
- 17065: 46 positives, 525 negatives - +7 since Nov. 6
- 17324: 48 positives, 642 negatives - +4 since Nov. 6
- 17241: 132 positives, 1,766 negatives - +4 since Nov. 6
- 17257: 418 positives, 2,419 negatives - +43 since Nov. 6
- 17240: 27 positives, 211 negatives - +1 since Nov. 6
- 17025: 160 positives, 2,326 negatives - +7 since Nov. 6
- 17070: 175 positives, 2,395 negatives - +25 since Nov. 6
- 17043: 50 positives, 953 negatives - +5 since Nov. 6
- 17019: 148 positives, 2,630 negatives - +27 since Nov. 6
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Nov. 10 - personal care home data may be incomplete due to the department's transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 14 resident cases; 10 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 23 resident cases; 18 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 23 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 48 cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 46 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 108 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 33 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 20 resident cases; 14 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 30-Nov. 5):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 124.8 (105.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 124.5 (93.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.6 (49.3 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 158.8 (119.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.3% last 7 days (10.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.0 (116.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 239.9 (250.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (4.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 80.2 (43.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (7.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.8 (104.4 previous 7 days)
