DOH: 67 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County as four counties in region see 100+ cases

A number of counties in the southcentral region saw their highest spikes of new cases yet as four counties reported new case counts above 100.

Cumberland County had 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the Thursday report from the state Department of Health. That's a reduction from the 106 new cases on Wednesday, but there was also fewer tests reported in the latest update.

Judging by just the number of negative tests reported and the number of confirmed positive tests, the county saw about 24.8% of its tests come back positive - even higher than the 22% positivity rate in Wednesday's report.

While the county struggles with its rate of positivity, other counties are seeing some of their highest spikes of cases yet.

Dauphin, Franklin, York and Blair counties all saw increases of more than 100 new cases, with Blair County seeing 149 new cases - nearly double the number of cases in Wednesday's report. York County saw 126 new cases, down slightly from the 131 new cases it saw Wednesday, while Dauphin County had 110 new cases and Franklin County had 100 new cases.