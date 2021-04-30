DOH: 67 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported Friday that there were 67 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County.
Friday's report included 229 total test results, with 27 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (162) and confirmed positive tests (40), the county saw about 19.8% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 49.43 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 300.75.
On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County showed decreases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of April 23-April 29. The county’s percent positivity decreased to 5.3% for the week (down from 6.3%) and its incidence rate decreased to 91.6 (down from 118.8).
The state as whole saw its percent positivity decrease to 7.6% (down from 8.6%) and incidence rate decrease to 138.8 (down from 170.5).
There were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (up one from Thursday), with eight in intensive care units, and eight on ventilators.
As of Friday's data, the Health Department says 49,895 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 65,248 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 31.04% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.
In the southcentral region for Friday, York County had 162 new cases, Dauphin County 117 new cases and Blair County 72 new cases.
The DOH confirmed Friday there were 4,607 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state along with 39 new deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for April 30):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 39 new cases; 9,113 total cases (7,605 confirmed, 1,508 probable); 34,564 negatives; 171 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 25 new cases; 4,346 total cases (3,076 confirmed, 1,270 probable); 9,811 negatives; 134 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 72 new cases; 12,528 total cases (9,950 confirmed, 2,578 probable); 38,168 negatives; 323 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 67 new cases; 19,625 total cases (15,899 confirmed, 3,726 probable); 78,065 negatives; 511 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 117 new cases; 24,747 total cases (21,687 confirmed, 3,060 probable); 100,076 negatives; 538 deaths (+2)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 37 new cases; 14,663 total cases (12,497 confirmed, 2,166 probable); 49,731 negatives; 359 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,281 total cases (717 confirmed, 564 probable); 3,815 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 13 new cases; 4,886 total cases (4,107 confirmed, 779 probable); 15,531 negatives; 128 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 5 new cases; 2,065 total cases (1,866 confirmed, 199 probable); 5,080 negatives; 82 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 58 new cases; 15,371 total cases (13,333 confirmed, 2,038 probable); 49,201 negatives; 280 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 13 new cases; 5,142 total cases (4,868 confirmed, 274 probable); 14,028 negatives; 176 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 9 new cases; 3,631 total cases (2,847 confirmed, 784 probable); 10,394 negatives; 99 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 164 new cases; 44,127 total cases (36,298 confirmed, 7,829 probable); 149,199 negatives; 783 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (updated April 30):
- 17013: 2,311 positives, 11,705 negatives - +24 since April 23
- 17015: 1,461 positives, 5,856 negatives - +24 since April 23
- 17050: 2,345 positives, 11,592 negatives - +38 since April 23
- 17055: 2,682 positives, 14,977 negatives - +42 since April 23
- 17011: 2,541 positives, 12,130 negatives - +31 since April 23
- 17007: 359 positives, 1,449 negatives - +4 since April 23
- 17065: 240 positives, 1,040 negatives - +5 since April 23
- 17324: 233 positives, 1,099 negatives - +7 since April 23
- 17241: 610 positives, 2,817 negatives - +16 since April 23
- 17257: 1,685 positives, 5,776 negatives - +25 since April 23
- 17240: 148 positives, 526 negatives - +0 since April 23
- 17025: 1,031 positives, 4,622 negatives - +12 since April 23
- 17070: 1,028 positives, 4,499 negatives - +18 since April 23
- 17043: 354 positives, 1,705 negatives - +4 since April 23
- 17019: 1,151 positives, 4,683 negatives - +27 since April 23
- 17266: 19 positives, 100 negatives - +0 since April 23
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (April 23-April 29):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (8.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.8 (170.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (9.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 142.7 (158.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (6.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 91.6 (118.8 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (9.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 148.0 (147.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (7.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 105.1 (122.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.0% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 205.9 (229.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.6% last 7 days (10.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 129.7 (112.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (10.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 149.4 (183.5 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.