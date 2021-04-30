DOH: 67 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported Friday that there were 67 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County.

Friday's report included 229 total test results, with 27 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (162) and confirmed positive tests (40), the county saw about 19.8% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 49.43 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 300.75.

Cumberland County had a total of 1,668 cases in the month of April, an increase of 231 cases over the total number of cases reported in March (1,437). There were 14 deaths in April, a decrease of one from the March total of 15.

On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County showed decreases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of April 23-April 29. The county’s percent positivity decreased to 5.3% for the week (down from 6.3%) and its incidence rate decreased to 91.6 (down from 118.8).

The state as whole saw its percent positivity decrease to 7.6% (down from 8.6%) and incidence rate decrease to 138.8 (down from 170.5).